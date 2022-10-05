Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Tri-City Herald
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Philadelphia 76ers are adding another point guard to the organization. According to The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann, the Sixers intend to bring in former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. Per Hofmann, McClung joins the organization on an Exhibit-10 deal. With an Exhibit-10 deal in place, McClung is expected...
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
Christian Wood Embraces Mavs Bench Role: ‘I’m Just Here to Win Games’
Although it’s only been two preseason games, Dallas Mavericks big man Christian Wood is proving that he’s a team player. After coach Jason Kidd announced on media day that Wood would begin the season by coming off the bench, many wondered how Wood would respond given some of the issues he experienced in Houston last year. So far, Wood is saying all the right things, and his production on the court is backing it up.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler arrived for Monday's team media day with a new look. Butler debuted his new longer dreads at FTX Arena. He said he is unsure if he will keep the long hair during the season. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Blowout Adelaide Behind Mann’s Big Game
The game went about as expected when comparing teams on paper. Oklahoma City dismantled the Adelaide 36ers in their third preseason game of the season. The Thunder left the Paycom Center with a 131-98 win. The Thunder jumped on Josh Giddey’s former NBL team early and never turned back. OKC...
Tri-City Herald
Shooting Woes Continue for Raptors in Preseason Loss to Rockets
Adding a little extra shooting this offseason might not have been such a bad idea for the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Take Friday's 116-100 loss to the Houston Rockets with a grain of salt, of course. Not only was it a preseason game but the Raptors were without Fred VanVleet, Otto Porter Jr., and Malachi Flynn, three of the team's best shooters, at least theoretically. But last season's shooting woes seem to have carried over into the preseason this year.
NBA・
Tri-City Herald
What to Do with Industrial Paper in Marauders
Wondering what to do with Industrial Paper in Marauders? We've got you covered. Just as in most popular, tactical first-person multiplayer looter shooters these days, Marauders invites players to follow the traditional formula of "consume X items to craft Y object." As such, while raiding, players are encouraged to gather loot and safely bring it back home in order to craft these items.
Tri-City Herald
Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills
Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
Tri-City Herald
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
Tri-City Herald
Expert Picks for College Football’s Top Week 6 Games
With five weeks of the college football season in the books, the cream of the sport is starting to rise to the top. That includes both familiar faces and ones most didn’t see coming. A few months ago, everyone circled Oct. 8 for the Alabama–Texas A&M (and Jimbo Fisher–Nick Saban) showdown it featured. Yet here we are, and College GameDay is going to a surprise battle of Big 12 unbeatens instead.
Tri-City Herald
2023 NFL Draft: Week 4 Stock Report
We are now a month into the 2022 college football season and though some have become clearer, we are also left with more questions than answers. As WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper once said, “Right when you think you know the answers, I change the questions” and that is what we have gotten this season. Both teams and players we thought were going to be great haven’t quite lived up to the hype and vice versa. Take a look at Notre Dame. They started as a top-five team and now are unranked.
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks Defeat Milwaukee Bucks 123-113
View the original article to see embedded media. It is usually unwise to make sweeping judgments based on one NBA preseason game. However, there is no denying that the new-look Atlanta Hawks are markedly better than last season. The Milwaukee Bucks had no answer for the two-headed monster in the...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
NFL・
Tri-City Herald
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: Workaholic Kobe Bryant’s Influence On His Redeem Teammates
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant was a demented "workaholic" throughout his NBA career, to the point where he claimed to only sleep for three to four hours so that he could maximize his time. View the original article to see embedded media. The "Redeem...
Tri-City Herald
Week 5 Power Rankings: Falcons Flying High After Win vs. Browns?
The Atlanta Falcons (2-2) are looking to keep their winning streak intact this weekend as they travel to the Sunshine State to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2). The winner of Sunday's game will take sole possession of first place in the NFC South, which should garner each of the teams respect going into the game.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating
Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
Tri-City Herald
Jeff Skinner Needs Career-Best Season To Make His Contract Palatable
Yesterday, THN.com examined the roller-coaster career of Nashville Predators star forward Matt Duchene, and today, we’re turning the focus to one of the Eastern Conference equivalents to Duchene – Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner. Now, some of the more cynical among you may sneer at us for comparing...
Aggies head into halftime trailing Alabama 17-14
The Aggies defense has put up a heroic effort in the first half of their matchup with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, forcing three turnovers, including two sack fumbles by Jalen Milroe each forced by Fadil Diggs, and a Jardin Gilbert interception. The offense still hasn’t mounted much of a true drive, scoring both their touchdowns on short fields after the Milroe fumbles. Haynes King still seems unsettled at quarterback, feeling the pressure from the Alabama defense, and making an ill advised decision that was intercepted and led to the Tide’s go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the half. If you asked Jimbo Fisher or any Aggie before the game, how they’d feel about going into the half down 17-14, they’d have told you they’d be thrilled. With a half to play, the Aggies are in it. Can they finish? Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
Tri-City Herald
McKenzie Makes History In First Postseason Start Against The Rays In Wild Card Series Game Two
A pitcher's first postseason start is always going to be memorable. That can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how the game goes. Triston McKenzie's first playoff start will certainly be remembered for all of the good reasons after he shut down the Rays. McKenzie's performance...
MLB・
