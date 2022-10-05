Read full article on original website
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the ride:' 'The UFC is going to put you where you need to be'
Sean O'Malley thinks the UFC will help Bo Nickal reach stardom just like it helped him. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) only has competed three times as a professional, twice under the Dana White’s Contender Series banner. He earned a UFC contract with a quick submission of Donovan Beard in September and is set for his octagon debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.
Yardbarker
Pittsburgh Steelers great Le’Veon Bell makes pro boxing debut versus former UFC star Uriah Hall on Paul vs Silva undercard
Former Pittsburgh Steelers star, and nine-year NFL veteran, Le’Veon Bell is set to make his professional boxing debut against a former star from the UFC on the undercard of the Oct. 29 event headlined by Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva. On Thursday morning, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported...
MMA Fighting
Glory Collision 4 live blog: Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari 3
This is the Glory Collision 4 live blog for the kickboxing rubber match between Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari, taking place Saturday in Amhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari have faced each other twice before in the kickboxing ring, with Overeem knocking Hari out in their initial meeting at Dynamite!! in 2008. Hari got his revenge a year later, stopping Overeem in the 2009 K-1 World Grand Prix Semi Finals.
Georges St-Pierre has advice for UFC champ Israel Adesanya: 'It's heavy the crown, my friend'
Georges St-Pierre has offered some advice to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. St-Pierre (26-2 MMA, 20-2 UFC), a former two-division champion and UFC Hall of Famer, defended his welterweight title nine times before he relinquished the belt and stepped away from the sport in 2013. St-Pierre cited the pressure of...
MMA Fighting
Only man to knock out Islam Makhachev explains why he’s picking Charles Oliveira to win at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov lauds Islam Makhachev as the one to take over his legacy and become the next lightweight king in the UFC. For that, he must get past Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi to hold the UFC championship. Adriano Martins, the only man to ever beat Makhachev in MMA, expects...
Every fighter in the history of the UFC's most exclusive division: women's featherweight
The UFC women’s featherweight division recently made some news … without really making any news. When Aspen Ladd missed weight for a women’s bantamweight bout against Sara McMann in September, it led to the fight’s cancellation … which led to her release from the UFC … which led to her signing with the PFL to fight at featherweight next season … which led to her coach, Jim West, telling MMA Junkie Radio that the UFC’s women’s 145-pound division is devoid of opportunities for Ladd and wouldn’t exist if dual champion Amanda Nunes didn’t hold the belt.
Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua returns against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283 in Brazil
Mauricio Rua will return in his home country in what could be his final fight. “Shogun” (27-12-1 MMA, 11-10-1 UFC) meets Ihor Potieria (18-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) at UFC 283, which takes place on Jan. 21 at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. A person with knowledge of the...
MMAmania.com
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281
Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
mmanews.com
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed
Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
ESPN
Frankie Edgar books retirement fight at UFC 281, sources say
Former UFC lightweight champion and future Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar has booked the final fight of his career. Edgar (24-10-1) will face Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight contest at UFC 281 on Nov. 12, according to multiple sources. The pay-per-view event will take place at Madison Square Garden, just north of Edgar's hometown of Toms River, New Jersey.
MMA Fighting
Daniel Rodriguez out of Neil Magny fight at UFC Vegas 62 due to elbow infection
One of UFC Vegas 62’s marquee fights has been cancelled. Daniel Rodriguez announced Thursday on social media that a lingering elbow infection has forced him to withdraw from his scheduled bout against Neil Magny, which was set to open the main card of the Oct. 15 event at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023
Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14. Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN. Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one...
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal amused by UFC veterans already name-dropping him: ‘I just think it’s hilarious’
Bo Nickal expects to become a UFC champion one day, but he’s yet to actually make his debut after signing a four-fight deal with the promotion following his Contender Series run. That’s why the three-time NCAA champion wrestler can’t help but be amused to see so many established veterans...
UFC tonight: UFC Vegas 62, betting odds & watch times
There is no event from the UFC tonight. Following an action-packed UFC Vegas 61 card this past Saturday, the MMA
