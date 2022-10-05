The UFC women’s featherweight division recently made some news … without really making any news. When Aspen Ladd missed weight for a women’s bantamweight bout against Sara McMann in September, it led to the fight’s cancellation … which led to her release from the UFC … which led to her signing with the PFL to fight at featherweight next season … which led to her coach, Jim West, telling MMA Junkie Radio that the UFC’s women’s 145-pound division is devoid of opportunities for Ladd and wouldn’t exist if dual champion Amanda Nunes didn’t hold the belt.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO