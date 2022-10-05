ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sean O'Malley advises Bo Nickal to 'trust the ride:' 'The UFC is going to put you where you need to be'

Sean O'Malley thinks the UFC will help Bo Nickal reach stardom just like it helped him. Nickal (3-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) only has competed three times as a professional, twice under the Dana White’s Contender Series banner. He earned a UFC contract with a quick submission of Donovan Beard in September and is set for his octagon debut against Jamie Pickett at UFC 282 on Dec. 10.
Glory Collision 4 live blog: Alistair Overeem vs. Badr Hari 3

This is the Glory Collision 4 live blog for the kickboxing rubber match between Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari, taking place Saturday in Amhem, Netherlands. Overeem and Hari have faced each other twice before in the kickboxing ring, with Overeem knocking Hari out in their initial meeting at Dynamite!! in 2008. Hari got his revenge a year later, stopping Overeem in the 2009 K-1 World Grand Prix Semi Finals.
Every fighter in the history of the UFC's most exclusive division: women's featherweight

The UFC women’s featherweight division recently made some news … without really making any news. When Aspen Ladd missed weight for a women’s bantamweight bout against Sara McMann in September, it led to the fight’s cancellation … which led to her release from the UFC … which led to her signing with the PFL to fight at featherweight next season … which led to her coach, Jim West, telling MMA Junkie Radio that the UFC’s women’s 145-pound division is devoid of opportunities for Ladd and wouldn’t exist if dual champion Amanda Nunes didn’t hold the belt.
Video: Georges St-Pierre offers words of wisdom to Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 281

Georges St-Pierre offered words of wisdom to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya earlier this week ahead of his 185-pound title fight against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 next month. Adesanya, who suffered a knockout loss to Pereira under the GLORY kickboxing banner back in 2017, is entering one of...
Frankie Edgar’s Next UFC Fight Details Revealed

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has his next, and potentially last, UFC fight booked for later this year in New York City. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of Edgar’s return to the Octagon for UFC 281 on Nov. 12. Edgar will face...
Frankie Edgar books retirement fight at UFC 281, sources say

Former UFC lightweight champion and future Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar has booked the final fight of his career. Edgar (24-10-1) will face Chris Gutierrez in a bantamweight contest at UFC 281 on Nov. 12, according to multiple sources. The pay-per-view event will take place at Madison Square Garden, just north of Edgar's hometown of Toms River, New Jersey.
Geoff Neal faces Shavkat Rakhmonov at first UFC event of 2023

Geoff Neal will face Shavkat Rakhmonov in a three-round welterweight matchup at a UFC Fight Night event on Jan. 14. Multiple sources confirmed the booking with MMA Fighting on Saturday, following an initial report by ESPN. Currently the No. 8-ranked welterweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Rakhmonov is one...
