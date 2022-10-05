Read full article on original website
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
Tri-City Herald
Scenes From Inside Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After Beating Rays In American League Wild Card Series
What a game! What a series! And the season isn't over yet. It only took 15 innings, but the Guardians got a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch the American League Wild Card Series and send them to the ALDS against the New York Yankees. The best...
Tri-City Herald
Bohm’s RBI Hit-by-Pitch a Symbol of How the Phillies Have Come
The Philadelphia Phillies have had some terrible experiences getting hit by pitches this year. On May 31, Jean Segura broke his finger after it was hit by a fastball on a bunt attempt. Less than a month later, Bryce Harper broke his thumb after getting beaned by Blake Snell. Both players missed significant time on the IL.
Tri-City Herald
A Series of Unfortunate Decisions
The Cardinals absolutely crumbled in the ninth inning yesterday. There’s no other way to explain how they went from up two with two outs to go for a win, to down four and having to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Closer Ryan Helsley, who was called upon to record a five-out save, suddenly lost his command, and their Gold Glove infielders missed plays they almost always make—the worst of which came when Nolan Arenado, the best defensive third baseman I’ve ever seen, whiffed on a routine bouncing ball that should’ve been an inning-ending double play.
Tri-City Herald
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series
All game two needed was a little umpire drama to spice it up, and that's exactly what happened. In the twelfth inning, Oscar Gonzalez got hit by a pitch and took first. Andres Gimenez was the next man up and it appeared he was also hit by a pitch, however, it just missed.
Tri-City Herald
Mariners win — dominant performance from pitcher Luis Castillo keys victory over Blue Jays
The Mariners secured their first postseason win in more than two decades Friday in Toronto. Seattle scored three runs in the top of the first, and added another in the fifth in an eventual 4-0 victory over the Blue Jays in the first game of the best-of-three wild-card series at Rogers Centre.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating
Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
