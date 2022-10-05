ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tri-City Herald

Bohm’s RBI Hit-by-Pitch a Symbol of How the Phillies Have Come

The Philadelphia Phillies have had some terrible experiences getting hit by pitches this year. On May 31, Jean Segura broke his finger after it was hit by a fastball on a bunt attempt. Less than a month later, Bryce Harper broke his thumb after getting beaned by Blake Snell. Both players missed significant time on the IL.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

A Series of Unfortunate Decisions

The Cardinals absolutely crumbled in the ninth inning yesterday. There’s no other way to explain how they went from up two with two outs to go for a win, to down four and having to bat in the bottom of the ninth. Closer Ryan Helsley, who was called upon to record a five-out save, suddenly lost his command, and their Gold Glove infielders missed plays they almost always make—the worst of which came when Nolan Arenado, the best defensive third baseman I’ve ever seen, whiffed on a routine bouncing ball that should’ve been an inning-ending double play.
MLB
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Tri-City Herald

Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series

All game two needed was a little umpire drama to spice it up, and that's exactly what happened. In the twelfth inning, Oscar Gonzalez got hit by a pitch and took first. Andres Gimenez was the next man up and it appeared he was also hit by a pitch, however, it just missed.
MLB
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating

Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA

