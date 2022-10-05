Moon Over Monona Terrace This Friday Night

FREE tickets available at mononaterrace.com

All ages are invited to our rooftop this Friday, Oct. 7 from 7- 9:30 pm to view the Moon and other celestial objects such as Jupiter and Saturn through a multitude of different telescopes provided by the Madison Astronomical Society.

The evening will also feature fun learning activities for kids with educational games and prizes, and short kid friendly presentations about the moon and sky conditions. In the event of rain or cloud cover, the activities, presentations and games will be moved inside.

Program Highlights:

Live Telescope Feed–Madison Astronomical Society will have 20 telescopes on the rooftop to view the moon and explore other celestial objects (weather permitting).

Kids’ Fun Zone– There will be lots of fun educational games and activities including lunar origami, space bingo, a galaxy toss, constellation light boxes and more with special prizes!

Moon & Preserving our Dark Sky Presentations– Learn about upcoming fall lunar events from Dr. Jim Lattis of UW Space Place and John Rummel of Madison Astronomical Society will discuss the effects of light pollution.

The event is free but tickets are required. Register at mononaterrace.com. Moon Over Monona Terrace is sponsored by the Madison Astronomical Society.