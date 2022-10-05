Far south Austin bar Indian Roller is closing in October. The last day of service for the 10006 Menchaca Road bar is on Saturday, October 22. The Instagram post announcing the shutter shares that the bar is looking for a like-business to take over the property, with the goal of something “that keeps the Austin dream alive and [will] keep the [sic] south Austin weird, unique, and soulful.” Eater has reached out for more information.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO