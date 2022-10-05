Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Eater
Far South Austin Bar Indian Roller Is Closing
Far south Austin bar Indian Roller is closing in October. The last day of service for the 10006 Menchaca Road bar is on Saturday, October 22. The Instagram post announcing the shutter shares that the bar is looking for a like-business to take over the property, with the goal of something “that keeps the Austin dream alive and [will] keep the [sic] south Austin weird, unique, and soulful.” Eater has reached out for more information.
Eater
New Mexican Fried Sandwich Truck Opens in Pflugerville
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in the Austin area. Lonche Bar will open at 2800 South Heatherwilde Boulevard in Pflugerville starting on Saturday, October 8. The star of the truck’s menu parked at a gas station is touting miniature lonches, which are small...
Smokey Mo's to hold grand opening for new Round Rock location Oct. 11
A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A representative of Smokey Mo's BBQ confirmed a second Round Rock location at 17280 N. RM 620 is set to open Oct. 11. The restaurant will occupy the second tenant space of the retail center The Pointe II at 620. A grand opening will be held on Oct. 11 starting at 11 a.m., with a block party planned for Oct. 25. www.smokeymosbbq.com.
austinot.com
Best restaurants near Zilker Park – 10 places to eat Barbecue, Tex-Mex, Italian, Asian food & more!
Whether it’s swimming in Barton Springs, or running one of the many trails, or enjoying the iconic Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, Zilker Park in Austin, is renowned for its array of outdoor activities, big and fun events, festivals, and so much more! With so many activities awaiting locals and tourists of the city, it is inevitable that you’d start looking for places to eat near Zilker park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
austinfoodmagazine.com
The 2022 Austin Mac & Cheese Festival Returns with Grilled Cheese
The Austin based National Mac & Cheese Festival Tour and Austin Food Magazine is excited to announce the sixth annual Austin Mac & Cheese Fest: MAC VS GRILLED, celebrating all things delightfully mac-N-cheesy. This year some of Austin’s most talented chefs will create their unique and delicious mac & grilled cheese sandwich offerings, on November 13th at Lantana Place shopping center on Southwest Parkway in Austin.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Texas
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Austin Chronicle
Closings and Openings, Hirings and Aspirings, Wining and Dining and Economic Undermining in Austin’s Food Industry
Here's some of what's happening in Austin's culinary scene, as wrangled from numerous PR releases, words on the digital street, and even the occasional (verified) IRL eavesdroppings. Yes, that’s right, citizen – it’s your “Food News Buffet” for the second week of October. The part...
Have a cup of coffee in peace at this Hill County home rental sitting on 17 acres of land
This home is also a great choice of venue for hosting events like weddings, family reunions, and corporate retreats.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food Box convenience store now open on Wells Branch Parkway in Pflugerville
Food Box sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) A new Food Box opened Sept. 30 at 208 E. Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. The Central Texas-based convenience store chain sells gas, coffee, beer, wine, food and soft drinks. The store also has an attached Deli Box kitchen offering sandwiches, burgers and tacos. www.foodboxtx.com.
Eater
17 Fully-Packed Burritos in Taco Town Austin
While Austin may be the land of breakfast tacos, the California delicacy known as the breakfast burrito has also infiltrated the capital city, offering a variety of choices when it comes to a tortilla-filled breakfast. Likewise, for lunch and/or dinner, if you have a hankering for a giant tortilla rolled around with a bunch of not-egg ingredients — typically, meat, rice, and beans — you’re in luck, as Austin has a slew of regular burritos to choose from.
highlandernews.com
Marble Falls native comes home to perform new tune
Singer/Songwriter Amber Westerman performed the evening of Sept. 30 in Old Oak Square on Main Street in Marble Falls. Westerman, a local graduate who lives in Nashville, came home to perform after the release of her debut single “Easy With You.” For more go to amberwesterman.com.
365thingsaustin.com
Breakfast Tacos At Granny’s
Grab some of our favorite breakfast tacos from Granny’s Tacos food truck! They make everything from scratch—even their salsas, marinades, and seasonings are homemade family recipes passed down by generations. Also try them for burritos, tortas, carne asada fríes, veggie tacos, and more. Hours: Monday–Thursday 8 a.m.–3...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What food, drink vendors will be at ACL Festival this year?
Nearly 40 food and drink vendors will set up shop at the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas sells Downtown Austin headquarters for $108 million
AUSTIN, Texas — Friday, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) announced the sale of its 3.8-acre headquarters property located on the Red River. The property sold for $108 million to a real estate investment trust. TRS aims to help educators by investing assets as well as managing and...
travelawaits.com
The Historic Austin Hotel Perfect For A Luxurious Weekend Getaway
I love historic hotels. The Driskill, constructed in 1886 as the showcase of cattle baron Colonel Jesse Driskill, is Austin’s legendary shining star, deep in the heart of Texas. Located downtown at Brazos and 6th Street, the oldest operating hotel in Austin is five blocks from the State Capitol, near the Austin Convention Center, and steps from the downtown music and entertainment district.
kut.org
$1,700, $2,900, $3,200 a month? What’s the real cost of rent in Austin?
The rent in Austin is too damn high. But how high?. Recently, Axios published data showing the median rent in Austin is a whopping $2,930 per month. (That includes rental homes of all sizes.) Another report from Bloomberg published in July, and which cites data from Rent.com, says a one-bedroom in Austin goes for $3,257 a month.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Fly to this Mexican city directly from Austin starting Oct. 6
AUSTIN, Texas — You can now fly directly to northeast Mexico from Austin as Spirit Airlines launched a new daily, nonstop service on Thursday, Oct. 6. Travelers can fly straight to Monterrey International Airport in the state capital of Nuevo León from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, offering a new route for those looking to explore Mexico or visit family and friends.
New Wendy's approaches opening in West McKinney
Wendy's is readying to open in McKinney. (Community Impact file photo) A new Wendy’s is expected to open at the end of November at 10921 Virginia Parkway, McKinney. The restaurant is hiring for all positions and all hours, restaurant officials said. Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Wendy’s is known for its hamburgers and classic side items, such as Baconator fries and chili. The company also partners with Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption's signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids program, which seeks to find a forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. 888-624-8140. www.wendys.com.
fourpointsnews.com
Housing Authority of the City of Austin buys Bell Steiner Apartments and another property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources
The city of Austin has recently purchased Bell Steiner Apartments for affordable housing and another undeveloped property in Steiner Ranch, according to sources. “In late August, approximately 25 acres of land along Steiner Ranch Boulevard between the Steakhouse and the Bell Apartments was sold,” according to resident Craig Smyser. He posted this information on his Facebook page Discover Steiner Ranch https://www.facebook.com/groups/DiscoverSteinerRanch/
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0