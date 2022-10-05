Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Southington Community YMCA announces winners of Apple Harvest Festival Road Race
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA has announced the winners of this past weekend’s Apple Harvest Festival Road Race. The YMCA’S 43rd Apple Harvest Festival Road Races were an “overwhelming success” according to race director John Myers. “We are very appreciative of the infrastructure of...
Bristol Press
Special guests, activities coming to Bristol Farmer's Market
BRISTOL – The city has announced a schedule of special guests and activities for the remaining month of the Bristol Farmer’s Market as well as a fall Festival on Nov. 19. The Bristol Farmer’s Market is held each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 29. It is held in the Bristol Health Medical Care Center parking lot in Centre Square.
Bristol Press
Terryville Congregational Church will support Veterans Strong Community Center with live auction
PLYMOUTH – Terryville Congregational Church will support the Veterans Strong Community Center with a live auction Oct. 15. The church will also honor veterans with a ceremony that day. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Terryville Congregational Church at 233 Main St. It...
zip06.com
‘Boats, Beer and Barbecue’ Sails Out of Stony Creek
A grand fundraiser with a delicious barbecue was held on the waterfront property of Ted and Tina Ells in Stony Creek on September 16, leaving behind a treasure chest of possible programs the Stony Creek Museum can host in the future due to the generosity of our sponsors. The display...
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant Celebrates National Pizza Month
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – October is National Pizza Month and CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was happy to celebrate with Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant owner,. In this segment, Lou shows our viewers the huge selection of different kinds of pizza they offer at Abate’s Apizza, and there’s something for all kinds of tastes. Whether it’s for a big party, or just a quick family dinner, you’ll find something to make your taste buds happy.
cityofwesthaven.com
Pub 34 celebrates opening on Derby Ave. in grand style
PHOTO — West Haven Mayor Nancy R. Rossi cuts the ribbon with Pub 34 owners Dottie Newman, fourth from left, and Ginny Newman-Durso, third from right, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the restaurant’s grand opening at 439 Derby Ave. With them are, from left, Simon McDonald, the director of membership and marketing for the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce; Councilwoman Colleen O’Connor, R-at large; state Rep. Treneé McGee, D-West Haven; City Clerk Patricia C. Horvath; Rossi Executive Assistant Louis P. Esposito Jr.; City Council Chairman Peter V. Massaro, D-6; and Councilman Gary Donovan, D-at large. (City Photo/Michael P. Walsh)
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Craig Kallberg, 54, 29 Richard Ct., Bristol, third-degree criminal mischief. Zuleica Roman, 31, 158 School St. Apt. 1, Bristol, second-degree failure to appear. Mikel Mark Gradia, 40, 437 E Main St. Apt. 3-1, Waterbury, ill sexual contact – vctm < age 16, second-degree sexual assault. Elbridge Mcbreairty, 56, 630...
Bristol Press
Manning/Sisson Memorial Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation awards grants to swim teams
BRISTOL – The Manning/Sisson Memorial Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation has awarded $1,000 grants to the Bristol and Plainville recreation swim teams. Samantha Rajotte, scholarship & program officer at the Main Street Community Foundation, said that the fund was established in 2021 in memory of Dennis and Anna May Manning and their daughter Mary Sisson.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
Bristol Press
Halloween in the Village returns, first time since pandemic
SOUTHINGTON – The Village of Plantsville Association and local Parks and Recreation Department are bringing back Halloween in the Village for the first time since the pandemic. Halloween in the Village is set to return to the center Plantsville Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The streets will...
Register Citizen
L.L. Bean pop-up shop brings Bootmobile to Torrington this weekend
Outdoor lifestyle brand L.L.Bean will be having a pop-up shop at the Torrington Library on 12 Daycoeton Place for two days, Oct. 8 and 9, Torrington Mayor Elinor Carbone posted announcement on Facebook Tuesday. Customers will be able to buy L.L. Bean’s “iconic” products like boots, shirts and tote bags with exclusive deals and more from from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bristol Press
Eugene 'Gene' Zahnke
Eugene “Gene” Zahnke, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Gene was born on Nov. 28, 1935 in Bristol. Gene was born and raised in Bristol and lived in Bristol all of his life. He was the son of the late Edward & Mary (Brauer) Zahnke. Gene was a math teacher at Bristol Central High School for 35 years, and was head of the math department for many of those years. He was very active in his church, Immanuel Lutheran, as well as the Bristol community.
iheart.com
The Meriden Humane Society Adoption Event
Come on down on Saturday 10/8/2022 -12-4 pm for the Subaru Loves Pets Adoption Event. Featuring adoptable cats and dogs from the Meriden Humane Society!. There will be an adoption bus with adoptable cats and some of the MHS pups will be making a special appearance. MHS is offering special adoption rates for any cats adopted during the event.
The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
'Our heritage goes a long way' | Puerto Rican restaurant makes locals feel at home
HARTFORD, Conn. — Aqui Me Quedo restaurant in Hartford prides itself on family, fresh food, and culture. Staff explained that although they're decades in the game, they have ongoing efforts to leave a legacy in the community they serve. Joel Rohena, Owner of Aqui Me Quedo Restaurant, said they...
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
wiltonbulletin.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 7 - Oct. 9
Performances from famous faces like Demi Lovato and food festivals like the Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival give Nutmeggers of all tastes something to do this weekend. Here are a few things to do this weekend in Connecticut. Demi Lovato. Wallingford. Demi Lovato, known for songs like "Sorry Not Sorry"...
ctexaminer.com
Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival
OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
Register Citizen
Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown
MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
Register Citizen
The Connecticut Garlic & Harvest Festival in Bethlehem opens Oct. 8 — Here's what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Garlic lovers should head to Bethlehem this weekend to get their fix of garlicky dips, cheeses, breads and more. The 17th annual Connecticut Garlic & Harvest festival is happening this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the Bethlehem fairgrounds from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily. A variety of vendors will be on site offering samples of garlic foods, garlic-growing techniques and garlic-related arts and crafts. The event is suitable for children and garlic-loving adults alike.
