MyWabashValley.com
Active Air Force member drowns on Class 4 Gauley River rapid
ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River on October 3, 2022, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46 year old man from Ohio.
MyWabashValley.com
Indiana commission calls for increased mental health funding
INDIANAPOLIS – A state commission says Indiana needs significantly more funding to address Hoosiers’ mental health. The Indiana Behavioral Health Commission was formed in 2020 to find ways to improve mental health services in Indiana. As the commission began its work, the pandemic took hold, which further increased...
MyWabashValley.com
Man eludes DEA after 114-pounds of fentanyl found in car
DENVER (KDVR) – A June fentanyl recovery on a Colorado interstate may have been the largest highway bust in U.S. history. Drug Enforcement Administration and local prosecutors touted Interstate 70 operation a few weeks later. But officials did not mention what happened to the man behind the wheel. Fentanyl...
