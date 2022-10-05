ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River on October 3, 2022, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46 year old man from Ohio.

