Some New Mexico lawmakers debate higher tax rate for alcohol
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee has chosen an alcohol tax increase as one of its top priorities for next year.
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
Six months in: what’s the outlook for New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a little over six months since recreational cannabis sales began in New Mexico. Retailers have sold more than $135 million in product, and the state has over 1,500 licensed premises. After a seemingly big start for the state’s new industry, you might wonder what’s next? Should New Mexico expect more, […]
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New photos from the International Space Station taken back in June highlight an ancient lava flow stretching across the desert in New Mexico. According to NASA, on June 30, a member of the Expedition 67 crew took photos of the Carrizozo Malpais, a large basaltic lava flow on the west side of […]
New Mexico National Parks see partial closures during busiest time of year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When Balloon Fiesta gets washed out, thousands of visitors flock to other attractions across the state, like New Mexico’s National Parks. “It’s a busy time for us, October. The first two weeks in October and of course Spring Break which is oh gosh, March through April,” Joanie Budzileni, the Public Information Officer […]
FBI lacks data on dozens of police agencies across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently released nationwide 2021 crime data gathered from police departments across the country. The numbers show New Mexico ranks high for crimes against persons, but the numbers don’t reflect crimes investigated by dozens of agencies across New Mexico. Last year, New Mexico law enforcement agencies reported over […]
New Mexico offering $10K grants to communities to install baby boxes
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is putting up funding for communities across the state to install baby boxes. The boxes are meant to give parents a safe place to surrender an unwanted baby anonymously, no questions asked. Some New Mexico communities have already installed or approved baby boxes including Española and Hobbs where a teen mother […]
PNM bill payment assistance available next weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will host an event to help those struggling to pay their bills. The Albuquerque Assistance Fair on October 15 will connect PNM and other utilities directly with those in need. Other community support groups will also be on hand to provide flu shots, free diapers, […]
Man faces six years for fatal Laguna Pueblo DWI crash
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –An Acoma man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for a drunk driving crash on the Laguna Pueblo that killed his passenger. Anthony Faustine, 42, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the crash in April 2020. Prosecutors say Faustine was twice the legal limit when he fled form law enforcement, lost […]
VIDEO: BCSO deputies arrive at fatal road rage shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re seeing the moments Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies arrive at the scene of the road rage shooting that left a CNM student and mentor dead. The man charged with that crime is the brother of Fabian Gonzales. When deputies encountered Joseph Gonzales after the shooting he was more than willing to speak […]
Friday Night Football – Week 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The high school football season is in the final stretch. Week eight has been full of highlights, and here is a breakdown of how things shaped out. Albuquerque High made the trip down to Los Lunas for a district 5 matchup. The Bulldogs entered the day on a five game losing streak, […]
