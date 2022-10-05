Kevin Spacey's lawyer has claimed he was a victim of the MeToo movement. The former 'House of Cards' star appeared in court in Manhattan on Thursday (06.10.22) in relation to allegations from Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older.

