Los Angeles County, CA

Yakima Herald Republic

Brad Pitt will 'respond in court' to Angelina Jolie's abuse allegations

Brad Pitt will 'respond in court' to Angelina Jolie's abuse allegations. Brad Pitt's lawyer says the actor will "respond in court" to Angelina Jolie's claims he was violent towards their kids.
CELEBRITIES
Yakima Herald Republic

Olivia Culpo recalls 'horrible' relationship

Olivia Culpo was "made to feel like a less-than human" in a previous relationship. The 30-year-old model admitted she is worries about the future "all the time" because she expected to have settled down by now, and she also opened up about her difficult past. In the trailer for new...
CELEBRITIES
Yakima Herald Republic

Tori Spelling has a thick skin

Tori Spelling joked she is "dead inside". The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress admitted she has developed a thick skin thanks to decades of scrutiny while in the public eye and she thinks things were particularly tough in her younger years because, without social media or reality TV shows, celebrities had few ways to show who they really were.
CELEBRITIES
Yakima Herald Republic

Katy Perry's 'psychological journey'

Katy Perry "meditates" and goes on a "psychological journey" when she's writing music. The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer always makes sure she has cleared her mind before she sits down to work on new songs because she wants to be able to process her emotions clearly through her writing.
MENTAL HEALTH
Yakima Herald Republic

Kanye West critical of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has slammed the "influencers" around Kim Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Yakima Herald Republic

Kevin Spacey's lawyer claims Anthony Rapp made up claims 'for attention'

Kevin Spacey's lawyer has claimed he was a victim of the MeToo movement. The former 'House of Cards' star appeared in court in Manhattan on Thursday (06.10.22) in relation to allegations from Anthony Rapp, who has accused the disgraced actor of assaulting him at a party in 1986 when he was just 14 years old and Spacey was more than a decade older.
CELEBRITIES

