Family Relationships

People

Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She Wants to “Make More Babies” With John Legend

Watch: Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Having a Life-Saving Abortion. Keep those babies comin'. On Sept. 15, Chrissy Teigen took to social media to wish John Legend, father of their daughter Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, a happy anniversary, calling her husband to her "absolute best friend and lover and partner in life" and hinting that she doesn't want their baby on the way to be their last.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Finally Shared A Video Of Her Son With Ex Tristan Thompson And He’s So Cute

Khloé Kardashian just gave fans a first look at her adorable newborn son, and they couldn’t be more ecstatic. The Good American founder, 38, introduced the world to her second child, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, in the season 2 premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians last week. In the latest episode, the long-awaited footage of the infant arrives after Kardashian announced that she and Thompson had welcomed their second child together via surrogate last month.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Is Khloe Kardashian's Ex Dating Transgender Model Daniiellè Alexis?

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom has been caught up in dating rumors. Social media users speculated that the former Los Angeles Lakers player, 42, could be dating transgender model Daniiellè Alexis after the Australia-born model shared photos of them on her Instagram account, TMZ reported. But Odom denied the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Kardashians’: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Fear Khloe Is ‘Too Skinny’ After Tristan’s Scandal

Kendall and Kylie Jenner made their concerns for Khloe Kardashian known to their older sister Kim, and the SKIMs founder relayed the message to her sister in the latest episode of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, September 29. Kim, 41, had mentioned to Khloe, 38, that she looked “very skinny,” as she was going through all the drama involving her ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Pictured With Zahara, 17, After She Accuses Brad Pitt Of Violence Against Kids

Update (10/5/22 4:35 p.m. EST): Brad Pitt’s representative denied the allegations of violence in a statement to CNN on Tuesday, October 4. “(Jolie’s) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn’t do. These new allegations are completely untrue,” they said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seventeen.com

Kim Kardashian Racks Up a Bill in Credit Card Earrings and Pantashoes

Cha-ching! That’s the sound of Kim Kardashian swiping her credit card…wait, what? They’re earrings, you say? 👀 💳. Yes — and they cost a pretty penny, too. Kim made waves on her way to film Good Morning America in a full Balenciaga outfit, including their highly-sought after (and sold-out) $425 black card earrings. The reality star's style statement has us thinking about what other necessities we could turn into high-fashion moments — car keys? Phone chargers? The possibilities are endless.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Feels ‘Awful’ That Kim Kardashian Has to Deal With Fresh Attacks From Kanye West

After Kanye West has made more attacks against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on social media, Pete Davidson feels bad for his ex continuing to receive attacks from the rapper. A source close to Pete, 28, revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that while the comedian is glad that Yeezy isn’t going after him, he’s upset to see Kanye, 45, still attacking Kim, 41. “Although Pete is somewhat relieved Kanye has kept his attacks against him to a minimum, he still feels awful for Kim that she’s been the main target of his online assaults,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

