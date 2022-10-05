Read full article on original website
Teresa Costa
3d ago
HV1 & the Daily Freeman will only allow you to read any of their articles if you are a subscriber. it really sux, & Ive refused to subscribe...
hudsonvalleyone.com
New book brings to light a fascinating history of a largely unknown art colony of a century ago
The Elverhoj Arts and Crafts Colony began with high aspirations, as all such utopian ventures do. Established in 1912 on a hillside overlooking the Hudson River at Milton-on-Hudson, Danish-American founders Anders H. Andersen and Johannes Morton envisioned an Arts and Crafts Movement-inspired cooperative modeled on the 1902-founded Byrdcliffe Colony in Woodstock but on a greater scale. Given the same name as a well-known Danish play, in which Elverhoj (pronounced “El-ver-hoy”) translates as “hill of the fairies,” the implication was that the colony would be something magical.
Father's killing at suburban NY hotel triggers new criticism of politicians: Living in 'alternative reality'
A New York county executive ripped the state's soft on crime policies after a beloved father was tragically killed while visiting his son at college on Sunday
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Minard’s In Clintondale New York Dedicates Weekend To Employee
So many of our Hudson Valley businesses make sure they support the communities they are located in and often that comes in the form of specialty weekend or even supporting an individual. Such is the case this weekend at Minard's Family Farm. This weekend (Oct 8th and 9th) Minard's is...
californiaexaminer.net
Marist College Dad Murder: Visitor Tells Frightening Morning, Calls For Increased Campus Security
A Pennsylvania father who was staying at the same Marrist Courtyard hotel where a homeless convicted felon reportedly shot and killed another father on Sunday expressed increased fears for the safety of his daughter after the incident. John Bucsek said on Wednesday for Fox News Digital, “You feel so horrible...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested
GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV
The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
hudsonvalleyone.com
All 17 parks in Kingston, ranked
The great outdoors just feels a little greater in Kingston, a true accomplishment for an urban environment. Depending on how you define “park,” there are at least 17 of them in and around the city, more if you count nearby Esopus. Nobody believes me when I tell them this. To spite these doubters, I recently visited all of Kingston’s 17 parks over the course of two days, and ranked them from least to most impressive.
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Municipal dominoes falling in New Paltz
In both the village and town of New Paltz, leaders have been working on capital projects to resolve longstanding issues around where to put all the workers. The town’s justice center and the village’s firehouse, right next door to each other on North Putt Corners Road, were the first pieces put into place to solve these puzzles. On the village side, the fact that the September 28 board meeting was held in the former fire station #1 shows that there are changes afoot. Now, promises Mayor Tim Rogers, the next phase of that work can begin.
Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So
If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Taste of Italy at Ulster Italian Festival
For the 15th year, Ulster County can experience the delicious taste of Italian culture at the Ulster Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Kingston. Presented by the City of Kingston and the Ulster County Italian American Foundation, this annual Festival brings food vendors, street performers, live music and Italian culture to the Rondout waterfront. Festival chair Anthony Tampone said, “Italian foods and culture are a favorite with people all over the region, and every year people look forward to the Italian Festival in Kingston to eat, drink and dance like an Italian!”
Hot Debate: The Truth about Moose in East Fishkill
There may not be a more fascinating animal in the northeast than the moose. Simultaneously majestic, scary, and goofy; these massive mammals are a rare sight to behold in the Hudson Valley. Maybe that's why such an intense debate was sparked after one was spotted in East Fishkill. Moose Debate...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Fall harvest: A photo essay at Jenkins and Lueken’s Orchards
Three and a half miles west of the village of New Paltz down Route 299 is one of the oldest and most beautiful orchards in Ulster County. The very first apple trees at Jenkins and Lueken’s were planted in the 1920’s. Owner Eric James is the grandson of original owner Margaret Lueken, whose family eventually bought out the Jenkins’s. Eric grew up working in the orchards, and now runs the 200 acre farm with the support of his wife Kim and son Brandon. The place is situated on rolling hills on the western outskirts of New Paltz and features a breathtaking, unbeatable view of Millbrook Mountain and the Shawangunk Ridge.
The Hudson Valley’s 5 Favorite Spots For Outstanding Pierogies
We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley. As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and onions were always a go-to in the household.
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official
MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
Marist College dad murder: New York Marriott guest recounts shocking morning, appeals for more campus security
The "unprovoked" shooting murder of Paul Kutz, a Marist College dad, visiting during the New York campus' family weekend shocked the community over the weekend.
hvmag.com
Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall
Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
