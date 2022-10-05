Three and a half miles west of the village of New Paltz down Route 299 is one of the oldest and most beautiful orchards in Ulster County. The very first apple trees at Jenkins and Lueken’s were planted in the 1920’s. Owner Eric James is the grandson of original owner Margaret Lueken, whose family eventually bought out the Jenkins’s. Eric grew up working in the orchards, and now runs the 200 acre farm with the support of his wife Kim and son Brandon. The place is situated on rolling hills on the western outskirts of New Paltz and features a breathtaking, unbeatable view of Millbrook Mountain and the Shawangunk Ridge.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO