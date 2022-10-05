Read full article on original website
Jebron's Lame
3d ago
Well I can tell you it's not because of Bonnie, or her family or anyone she knows.
Chugging beer, downing doughnuts: It’s Harrisburg’s .5k race
It’s the race “for the rest of us”. Instead of the typical 5-kilometer race, which is equivalent to about 3.1 miles. The participants of this race in Harrisburg Saturday only had to traverse a third of a mile, or roughly 1,640 feet to reach the finish line.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week
UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling
Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
Turkeys Kicked, Stomped, Beaten At 7 Farms Across Pennsylvania: PSP
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
abc27.com
Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
echo-pilot.com
Workers 'kicked, stomped and beat turkeys' at central PA farms, police say
Eleven people from York, Franklin and Adams counties have been charged with the inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central Pennsylvania, according to state police. The workers, who were employed by Plainville Farms, "kicked, stomped and beat turkeys" at farms in Franklin, Chester, Cumberland, Fulton, Perry and Union...
State College
Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania
Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
11 charged for animal abuse at Pa. turkey farms: PSP
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday announced charges against 11 people for alleged cruel treatment of turkeys at seven farms in central and southeastern Pennsylvania.
$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle
South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
Laser light show owner blames Harrisburg’s ‘last minute’ demand for $25K flop
The disappointing laser light show during this year’s Kipona Festival cost Harrisburg $25,000, but the city hasn’t paid the bill yet. That’s because city officials say they are still “negotiating” with the owner of the laser light show company and hoping he will “avoid charging us given what happened,” said City Spokesman Matt Maisel.
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
abc27.com
Missing Lancaster County boy found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill
Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
15 arrested in Harrisburg drug trafficking operation: AG
Fifteen people have been charged as part of a six-month investigation into drug trafficking in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday.
