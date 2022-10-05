ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Comments / 25

Jebron's Lame
3d ago

Well I can tell you it's not because of Bonnie, or her family or anyone she knows.

Reply(11)
13
Related
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/8/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 8. Timothy E. “Tim” Witmyer, 71, of Millerstown entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1950, in Oliver Twp. to the late Lester W. Witmyer and Arlene F. (Strickland) Fisher. He...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania’s Country Cupboard to be demolished next week

UNION COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The former Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops located along Route 15 in Lewisburg is set to be demolished starting Oct. 11. Country Cupboard Restaurant and Gift Shops was opened in 1973 by Dan Baylor. It started off as a small farmers market, restaurant, and gift shop. Since then, the […]
LEWISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Services by Sylvester’s will include recycling

Sylvester’s Services has been watching, learning, and planning as Perry Countians search for a reliable recycling service. Beginning this month, the Duncannon trash removal service will sell bags and offer drop-off locations for recycling throughout the county. “It just doesn’t seem like it’s getting done correctly at the moment,”...
DUNCANNON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlisle, PA
Carlisle, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Cumberland County, PA
Society
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Carlisle, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
County
Cumberland County, PA
abc27.com

Concrete patching planned for Interstate 81 in Cumberland County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Motorists in Cumberland County are advised that they may encounter nighttime lane restrictions starting next week on Interstate 81 near Carlisle. A contractor is scheduled to perform concrete patching northbound and southbound on the interstate between mile markers 49 and 52. The work is scheduled...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
State College

Fall Hunting Seasons Unfold in Pennsylvania

Over the past few years, Pennsylvania’s hunters have experienced many changes in season start dates, lengths and regulations. Seasons and bag limits for the fall are usually discussed and voted on at the commission’s January meeting. Due to vacancies on the Board of Game Commissioners, there was no...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Prevention#Cancer Survivors#Medical Marijuana#Organic Remedies
PennLive.com

$434,596 awarded for project that will provide bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs into Carlisle

South Middleton Township was awarded more than $400,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $434,596 for the proposed Forge Road Bicycle Facilities Implementation Project. The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. It will provide a bicyclist and pedestrian infrastructure from downtown Boiling Springs...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
abc27.com

Missing Lancaster County boy found safe

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Stitch Fix informs state it will lay off 56 people at sewing factory, knitting mill

Personal style service, Stitch Fix is closing its sewing factory and knitting mill in Berks County. Stitch Fix filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Department of Labor & Industry this week informing the state that it will close its sewing factory at 22 Main St. in Mohnton and its knitting mill at 130 N. Sterley St. in Shillington.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy