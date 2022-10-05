Halloween may be creeping up on you this year, but there’s still plenty of time to get your costumes for Oct. 31 in order. In fact, right now may actually be the best time to shop for your fur friend. There are plenty of Disney dog costumes on ShopDisney that are on sale right now, and that includes a Baby Yoda dog costume for Halloween that is out-of-this-galaxy cute.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO