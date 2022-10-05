ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Jumping for Joy as Parents Return From Trip Melts Hearts

An adorable video of an excited Golden Retriever reuniting with its owners after they went away for a week on holiday has gone viral on TikTok with over half a million views. Posted by @tobey.shenobi, and captioned: "When mom and dad come home after a week away," the video shows an excited Golden Retriever in a garden suddenly realizing that one of his owners has come home.
KGUN 9

Keep Your Medium-Sized Pup Cozy This Season In These Adorable Dog Sweaters

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. OK, most dogs don’t really need clothes; they have plenty of fur to keep...
Newsweek

Moment Dog Tries To Prevent Owner Packing Suitcase for College Goes Viral

An adorable video of a spaniel sitting in its owners suitcase has delighted TikTok users, with one person writing "Oh my god my heart." In the video, posted by @louisamillie and viewed over 1.6 million times, the cute dog can be seen sitting on top on her suitcase furiously wagging its tail, while the text reads "packing for uni," with the caption "she's coming with me xoxo."
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing to Wake Up in Bed Delights Internet

A video on TikTok has people cooing over a golden retriever puppy in a clip with over 4.7 million views. In the video, which has over 630,000 likes, Bradley, a golden retriever, can be seen tucked up in bed with a teddy bear, while his owner walks toward him saying, "Wakey, wakey it's time for school. Come on wake up" as he shakes him gently, even lifting his paws up as Bradley plays dead and refuses to open his eyes.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart-melting moment stolen dog is reunited with its owners after a year apart (VIDEO)

Honey, a one-year-old cavapoo, was allegedly stolen from her family's garden last year. The pet was missing for nearly twelve months and became unrecognisable, with matted fur covering its eyes. Luckily, a kind-hearted dog groomer picked the pup up, gave it a makeover, and most importantly, helped her reunite with her family. The moment the furry kid meets his human parents is tear-jerking!
Newsweek

German Shepherd's Hilarious Playtime with Toddler Melts Hearts Online

The relationship between man and dog is meant to be the best out there, but what about child and dog?. A heartwarming interaction between a toddler and a German shepherd has been melting hearts online, after gaining more than 27 million TikTok views. @astorsmom. #dogsoftiktok #doglover #germanshepherd #toddlersoftiktok #boymomlife #laughteristherapy...
petpress.net

How Often Should I Bathe My Dog? The Guide to Dog Bathing

How often should you bathe your dog? The answer to this question may surprise you. It is not as often as you might think!. In this blog post, we will discuss the best ways to bathe your dog and how often you should do it. We will also provide some...
pethelpful.com

Sweet Video of Pit Bull Getting Changed Into His 'Jammies' Is Going Viral

One thing that will never get old is animals wearing clothes. We love seeing them all dressed up like humans because they look a little bit silly but very cute. Not every animal is enthusiastic about wearing clothes, but one dog clearly enjoys it based on his adorable reaction to his owner dressing him.
dogsbestlife.com

Leash training: What to do if your dog pulls or refuses to walk

If you’ve ever been on a walk with your dog, and they’ve stopped dead in their tracks, you know how frustrating that can be. It seems your pet’s stubbornness reaches a whole new level. Aside from ensuring you have an excellent dog leash to prevent your pet from running away, what can you do to get them going again?
pethelpful.com

Bear Coat Shar Pei's Sleepy Little Nap Might Be the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen

Sleeping puppies are just the cutest thing. We can't help but be charmed by their sweet, peaceful faces, and we often find ourselves watching our puppies sleep to take in as much of their cuteness as possible. Luckily, one person shared an adorable video of her pup who decided to fall asleep in the most precious position.
Elite Daily

These Disney Dog Costumes For Halloween Include A Baby Yoda 'Fit

Halloween may be creeping up on you this year, but there’s still plenty of time to get your costumes for Oct. 31 in order. In fact, right now may actually be the best time to shop for your fur friend. There are plenty of Disney dog costumes on ShopDisney that are on sale right now, and that includes a Baby Yoda dog costume for Halloween that is out-of-this-galaxy cute.
DogTime

Puppy Training: Raising a Social Pup Starts With These 4 Principles

It takes time and effort to raise a happy, social pup. These four puppy training principles will kickstart the process!. First, let’s separate the facts from the fiction when it comes to training. Myth vs. Reality. The Myth: Puppies are sweet little balls of furry fun who magically follow...
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Sheltie Puppy's 'Big Day Out' Is Nothing Short of Perfect

As kids, we always loved when our parents would take us out for a fun-filled day of activities because everything was a new adventure. One puppy recently had a similar experience when his parents took him out for a big day and the result is incredible. TikTok user @whimsicaldogs recently...
pawesome.net

Samoyed and Owner Have The Best Matching Halloween Costumes

It’s that spooky time of the season. The time to dress up in costume and have fun. This is the perfect time for all pet parents to dress up their dogs in a cute, adorable, and maybe a tiny bit scary Halloween costume. It’s time to get ready for ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
