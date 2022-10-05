POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO