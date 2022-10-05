ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment

BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Man indicted in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – A local man has received federal charges after allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls. Jason Lou Gneiting, 44, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The case started when detectives with the Bonneville County Special...
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound

POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
Man apologizes for killing friend as he’s sentenced to prison for second-degree murder

IDAHO FALLS – Marshall Hendricks offered an emotional apology Monday to the family of the man he is convicted of killing. During a sentencing hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse, District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Hendricks, 31, serve an 11-year fixed sentence with 25 years indeterminate. Watkins also imposed a $5,000 compensatory fine and an additional $5,000 fine.
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation

FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
Couple arrested after police find guns, drugs and money inside home

FORT HALL — A man and woman were arrested in Fort Hall Saturday on gun and drug charges. Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were taken into custody after officers discovered guns, drugs, money and drug distribution paraphernalia during the service of a search warrant, according to a release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man

Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
