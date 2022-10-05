Read full article on original website
Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer
POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.
Man arrested for stealing cars after twice successfully escaping police pursuit
POCATELLO — A Chubbuck man faces numerous charges after police say he stole multiple cars and attempted to use credit cards he found inside the stolen cars. Christian Lee McBee, 25, has been charged with 12 felonies, including four counts of grand theft and one count of burglary, court records show.
A wanted man has been found. He faces aggravated battery and drug charges
IDAHO FALLS — A local man wanted by police in connection to a domestic battery incident was found Thursday. Logan Barnett, 30, had a warrant out for his arrest for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon due to an alleged incident with a woman, who was also missing for a time.
Woman allegedly caught selling drugs near elementary school during sting operation
IDAHO FALLS – A local woman appeared in court this week after a police sting operation allegedly caught her selling drugs near a school. Gertraud Fernandez, 57, was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance and an enhancement for delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school.
Woman arrested after stabbing incident at Bingham County apartment
BASALT — A 27-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man during a fight early Saturday morning. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment building in Basalt at about 4:35 a.m. after there was a report of an altercation between friends, according to Lt. Blake Davis with the Blackfoot Police/Bingham County Sheriff Joint Detective Unit.
Man appears in court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife over a parking spot
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in district court Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a knife at a woman after she parked in the wrong area. Kyle Ryan Wright, 31, pleaded not guilty to one count of felony aggravated assault. Idaho Falls Police were called to a laundromat...
Trial set for man accused of killing husband, stabbing wife in home invasion
REXBURG — A jury trial has been scheduled in the case of a man accused of attacking a couple, killing the husband and stabbing his wife. The trial for Pierre Lake, 19, is scheduled to begin on May 19, 2023. Court documents show Lake allegedly shot 65-year-old Ralph Brian...
Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant
POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
Woman pleads not guilty after allegedly stealing over $17k worth of items from a home
IDAHO FALLS – A woman who was charged with allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of items from a local home has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Catherine Hernandez, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, where she entered her plea for two counts of felony grand theft. In...
Looking back: Rigby man’s hand amputated, teen confesses to blackmail and explosive chemicals injure boy
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Oct. 3 to Oct. 9 in east Idaho history. RIGBY — A Rigby man was involved in an accident that required his right hand be amputated, The Teton Peak reported on Oct. 8, 1903.
Man indicted in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has received federal charges after allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls. Jason Lou Gneiting, 44, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The case started when detectives with the Bonneville County Special...
Teenager rushed to hospital due to accidental gunshot wound
POCATELLO — A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after accidentally being shot. Pocatello police received a call reporting the incident at a home on the 200 block of North Garfield Avenue around 10:45 p.m., according to Pocatello city spokeswoman Marlise Irby. The boy was taken...
Man apologizes for killing friend as he’s sentenced to prison for second-degree murder
IDAHO FALLS – Marshall Hendricks offered an emotional apology Monday to the family of the man he is convicted of killing. During a sentencing hearing at the Bonneville County Courthouse, District Judge Dane Watkins ordered Hendricks, 31, serve an 11-year fixed sentence with 25 years indeterminate. Watkins also imposed a $5,000 compensatory fine and an additional $5,000 fine.
Two arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges after report of possible shots fired on Fort Hall Reservation
FORT HALL — On Saturday, October 1st at about 2:10 pm, Fort Hall Patrol Officers responded to a residence on Agency Road after receiving a report of possible gunshots coming from the residence. Upon further investigation, Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were located inside the residence and arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges. A Search Warrant was applied for and granted by Tribal Court and served by the Fort...
Couple arrested after police find guns, drugs and money inside home
FORT HALL — A man and woman were arrested in Fort Hall Saturday on gun and drug charges. Creston Kindness and Chelsea Goodrider were taken into custody after officers discovered guns, drugs, money and drug distribution paraphernalia during the service of a search warrant, according to a release from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.
85-year-old man dies after crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — An 85-year-old man has died after a crash on Sunnyside Road in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor identified the man as Larry Beauchat of Idaho Falls. The crash happened on Sunnyside near Potomac Way around 10:30 a.m. Two vehicles and a total...
UPDATE: ISP releases details about crash involving multiple vehicles on I-15
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 1:16 P.M., on Interstate 15 at mile marker 96, in Bingham County. A 1998 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling double semi-trailers was stopped in the lane of travel southbound on I-15. A 2014 Freightliner semi-truck and...
Post Register
I.F. Police: Impaired, speeding driver crosses into oncoming traffic, causes fatal head-on collision
The Idaho Falls Police Department and Idaho Falls Fire Department responded yesterday, October 5, 2022, to a vehicle collision on Sunnyside Road near Potomac Way. Two vehicles, containing a total of three people were involved. All three people were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via ambulance, and one person died yesterday as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.
UPDATE: Woman reported missing and endangered safely located; police still looking for man
Kelli Martinez has been safely located at this time. Logan Barnett has not yet been located and is still wanted for felony aggravated battery. Anyone with information on Barnett’s whereabouts is asked to report the information to the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or to East Idaho Crime Stoppers. Tipsters who report information to Crime Stoppers that leads to a successful arrest may be eligible for a cash reward and can remain anonymous.
Man in critical condition, others hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Three people have been hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Potomac Way in Idaho Falls. The crash occurred at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements. It’s not yet clear what caused the crash, but it...
