Public Safety

Roommate Suspected of Killing Purdue University Student in His Dorm

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Michael Hickey/Getty

A 20-year-old Purdue University student was killed in their residence hall early Wednesday, and police are reportedly holding the victim’s roommate in custody on suspicion of homicide. Varun Manish Chheda, the victim, was just a week away from his 21st birthday. The roommate, 22-year-old Gji Min Sha, called the police at 12:44 a.m., leading to his arrest. An investigation is ongoing and the cause of death has not yet been released. This was the first murder on Purdue’s campus since 2014, and University President Mitch Daniels released a statement Wednesday expressing his sorrow and highlighting the relative safety of the campus. “This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event,” he said.

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

