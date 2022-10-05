ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Purdue University student dies in dorm, roommate in custody

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A Purdue University student died in his dorm room early Wednesday and his roommate is being held by the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Jail, school officials said.

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels speaks at CGI America meeting in Chicago on June 30, 2011. Daniels gave a statement on Wednesday about a student death on campus. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI

County Coroner Carrie Costello said Varun Manish Chheda, 20, of Indianapolis was found dead in his room at McCutcheon Hall. His roommate, who was not named, was taken into custody shortly after midnight.

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," said Purdue University President Mitch Daniels in a statement.

He said Purdue University Police Department is conducting an investigation of this incident and no other details have been given.

"I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus," Daniels said. "Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue's population, we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere."

Purdue student Andrew Boldt was killed in the school's Electrical Engineering building on Jan. 14, 2014. Cody Cousin pleaded guilty in connection with the death but killed himself in prison later the same year.

While the case remained under investigation, officials said it was the suspect who contacted police.

Current Publishing

Geist-area resident killed by roommate at Purdue University

Varun Manish Chheda, a Geist-area resident and Purdue University student, was allegedly killed by his roommate in their dormitory room in the early morning of Oct. 5. Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete identified Ji Min Sha, 22, a junior exchange student from South Korea, as the suspect in Chheda's death.
Fox 59

'Unprovoked and senseless': Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
abc17news.com

Purdue University student arrested in killing of roommate

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Purdue University student in the killing of his roommate in their campus dorm room. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity major from Seoul, South Korea, was arrested on a preliminary murder charge in the killing of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old data science major from Indianapolis. She didn't say how Chheda was killed, but the Tippecanoe County coroner's office is expected to release preliminary autopsy results later Wednesday. Wiete says Ji Min Sha called police at around 12:45 a.m. "alerting us to the death of his roommate" in their dorm room. She says investigators don't know why Chheda was killed, but she thinks it was "unprovoked and senseless."
WFYI

Purdue student killed inside campus residence hall

A suspect is in custody after a Purdue University student was killed inside a campus residence hall early Wednesday morning. Purdue police were called to McCutcheon Hall at 12:44 a.m., according to a university spokesperson. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, made the call. The student has been identified by...
CBS Chicago

Ji Min Sha, suspect in deadly Purdue dorm stabbing, claims he "was blackmailed"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As Ji Min Sha, the Purdue University student accused of stabbing his roommate to death, walked into a court appearance on Friday, he told reporters that he "was blackmailed."Sha did not elaborate about why or how he believed he was blackmailed, nor did he explain a motive for the alleged crime.  When asked what he would say to the family of his victim, Varun Manish Chheda, Sha said, "I am very sorry."Purdue University Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday to report his roommate,  Chheda, 20, was dead. According to a police...
WTHR

2 people shot at west Indianapolis restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot Friday night at a west Indianapolis restaurant. It happened just after 9 p.m. at Soriano’s Mexican Restaurant, 3749 West Washington Street near Holt Road. A Metro Police spokesperson said officers answering a call reporting a person shot...
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired

Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
horseandrider.com

Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility

On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
WTHR

IMPD: 2 shot early Saturday on near west side

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after two people were shot early Saturday morning on Indy's near west side. It happened just after midnight in the 3200 block of West 10th Street, which is just east of Tibbs Avenue. A police department spokesperson said officers investigating a report of...
WFYI

The community has ideas to redevelop the old Indiana Women’s Prison – if they can get the state to listen

The Indiana Women's Prison site on Indianapolis’ east side is a large property ripe for redevelopment. Community members are excited by future prospects, but they say a lack of communication with the state – which owns the property – is discouraging. With no word on plans, it’s not clear what will happen to the site of the first public prison for women.
