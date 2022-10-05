Read full article on original website
Bibb County Sheriff's Office proactive in cutting crime with 'Operation Four Corners'
MACON, Ga. — As Macon-Bibb's homicide rate continues to climb, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is making progress in cutting down on other types of crime. Sheriff David Davis says they noticed some promising statistics in a recent study they did called "Operation Four Corners." Davis announced the crime reductions Thursday during a news conference in downtown Macon.
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
Victim identified in shooting that happened overnight in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Update:. Wayne Fisher, the interim police chief for Warner Robins, says the victim has been identified as 65-year-old Randolph Ricketts. According to Fisher, officers were called to a verbal altercation at around 9:54 p.m. on Thursday at 1436 Watson Boulevard Apartments. An unknown suspect fired...
41nbc.com
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
wgxa.tv
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- "This detail in some of our small measures has made it a little bit safer for folks to go to the convenience store. Made it a little bit safer for them to live in their neighborhoods now without fear of encountering somebody to rob them or shoot into their homes."
41nbc.com
FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A man and a woman were arrested after a domestic dispute in Forsyth Thursday. According to a post on the Forsyth Police Department’s Facebook page, Officers responded to Union Hill Apartments after a call about a domestic dispute and arrested the male who was involved. After leaving the scene officers were notified that the female who was involved, Autumn Thomas of Forsyth, had active arrest warrants.
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
41nbc.com
Warner Robins man in hospital after being shot
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Warner Robins man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday. According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Facebook page, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Foxwood Apartment Townhomes on Watson Blvd. where they found a man shot. The victim was stabilized by EMS and taken to Atrium Health Navicent.
wgxa.tv
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit Friday night. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue just after 9 p.m. Friday. Witnesses say a 56-year-old man was hit by a car while trying to cross Eisenhower Parkway. A Jeep Laredo, being driven by a 30-year-old man from Warner Robins, tried to avoid the man but wasn't able to. The pedestrian, who was from Macon, died on the scene.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
Cordele Dispatch
Arrests of Armed Drug Traffickers in Crisp County
Press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Cordele, GA (October 6, 2022) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
32-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Macon (Macon, GA)
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Macon, on Wednesday. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
southgatv.com
CORDELE, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
wgxa.tv
Police: Woman arrested after hitting two Forsyth police officers with her car
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two police officer in Forsyth is recovering after being run over by a suspect. In a post on Facebook, the Forsyth Police Department says their officers responded to a fight between a man and woman at Union Hill Apartments around 11 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, they arrested a man on domestic violence charges. After they left, officers later learned that the woman involved in the fight, Autumn Thomas, of Forsyth, had warrants out for her arrest. Thomas was served the warrant at her place of employment. Investigators say Thomas tried to get in her car, where they also found she had left her child and tried to drive off. As she attempted to drive away, the two police officers were hit by the car, including one thrown across the hood.
41nbc.com
Macon man charged with Murder for August shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Macon man has been charged in connection to the August shooting death of an 18-year-old woman. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Matthew Milner Jr. has been charged with murder for the shooting death of Jamaya B Warner, that took place on August 20th, 2022.
Bibb firefighter receives state honors after off-duty car wreck rescue
MACON, Ga. — The state Firefighters' Association honored a Macon-Bibb firefighter last weekend for springing into action at a second's notice. At their state convention, they awarded Sgt. Christopher Hall the Life Saving Valor Award for rescuing a man from a burning car while off-duty. The wreck happened right in front of Hall May 22 as he drove home down Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution
CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
wgxa.tv
Jasper County home destroyed in fire
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Jasper County home is destroyed after a Thursday morning fire. In a post on Facebook, the Jasper County Fire Rescue says the blaze was at a home on the north end of Jasper County. When the first units arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and had already started to collapse.
Comments / 1