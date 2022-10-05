Late 1920’s photo looking west taken from a small farm on Rosedale Drive(then named Melrose Drive) in the F.E.C. Addition to Country Club Estates(now Miami Springs). Notice the chickens and garden in the foreground. The 2 story building on the left(the address is now 111 Ludlam Drive, Miami Springs) was built in 1925 to house Florida East Coast Railway employees. That building still stands. In the background can be seen the F.E.C. rail cars on the west bank of the F.E.C. canal(now known locally as the Ludlam canal) and F.E.C. storage tank. In later years the Rosedale bridge would be built across the canal just to the right of this photo. In the 1950’s adventurous Miami Springs youths would cross the old wooden Rosedale bridge to play in the abandoned F.E.C. roundhouse.

