Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You
The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears
After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loretta Lynn obituary
Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Willie Nelson Speaks Out About Death of His Friend Loretta Lynn—“I’ll Miss Her A Lot”
The world mourned on October 4 when news broke about the passing of country icon, Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennesee, her family shared in a statement. “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully...
Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Outlaw women of country stick together! Here’s how “America’s Got Talent” finalist Chapel Hart will honor the legend’s request after her death.
‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful
Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
RELATED PEOPLE
Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?
Loretta Lynn had several children with her husband, Oliver Lynn, before her death. Here's what to know about her kids and how she felt about motherhood.
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos
Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Carrie Underwood First Met Loretta Lynn At The Opry When Loretta “Smacked Me On The Rear End,” Says She Will Be “Incredibly Missed”
I don’t know if there’s another person on the planet who can say the first time they met Loretta Lynn was after she smacked them on the rear end. But apparently, that was Carrie Underwood’s first interaction with the country legend. Loretta sadly passed away this morning...
Loretta Lynn’s Son-in-Law Reveals Some of Her Heartbreaking Last Words
Loretta Lynn was an icon. Her passing earlier this week hit the country music world like a cosmic gut punch. Part of the reason that it stung so much is that it was so unexpected. As far as the world at large knew, Loretta was just as hale and hearty as ever. Not long ago, she celebrated her 90th birthday and still seemed to be going strong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Loretta Lynn Songs That Were Banned for Being Controversial
Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn, and although the storied country legend is gone, her music will live on beyond her. The 90-year-old icon's representative catalog features 50 albums spanning six decades, and among these albums are many honest — and sometimes controversial — songs she penned throughout her career.
Kid Rock’s Loretta Lynn Tribute After Her Death Has Fans in Tears
The music world reels from the news that country music icon Loretta Lynn passed away today at the age of 90. She leaves behind a lasting legacy with an unrivaled body of work that will shine on for many years to come. Many musical personalities have come out to pay...
Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month
What a well-deserved honor for the incomparable Alan Jackson. The Georgia native is set to be honored with the very well-deserved CMT Artist of a Lifetime award at the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony next month. Alan, who released his 25th studio album Where Have You Gone last year, told Billboard that he is “very proud” to be honored with this incredible award: “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how […] The post Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time
The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TVOvermind
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
Wynonna Judd ‘Lost It’ While Rehearsing for Tour Without Late Mom Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd kicked off The Judds reunion tour in Michigan on Friday. Naomi Judd wasn’t with her, but Brandi Carlile stepped in. As she rehearsed for the tour that was to reunite her with her mother, she experienced a lot of emotions. “It’s devastatingly beautiful to go back to...
Loretta Lynn Said Conway Twitty Laughed at Her for Breaking Her First Grammy, but He Didn’t Laugh for Long
Loretta Lynn shared a Grammy win with Conway Twitty might, and it came with a memorable story.
Taste of Country
44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0