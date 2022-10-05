ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loretta Lynn's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death May Surprise You

The late Loretta Lynn will go down in history as country music royalty. The long-time singer became famous for hit songs like "Coal Miner's Daughter," "The Pill," and "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)." Since the '70s, Lynn has been a stalwart for country music lovers, and according to her website, she is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. By the late '80s, Lynn had been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. After a decade-long hiatus, she returned to music, releasing her album "Still Country" at the start of the millennium and "Van Lear Rose" in 2004, which won Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards.
The List

The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children

There is no doubt that Loretta Lynn was one of the most influential figures in country music. The Kentucky native stole the heart of fans with heartfelt lyrics and a captivating voice through classics such as "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'" and "You Ain't a Woman Enough." Without any formal signing training, Lynn went into building a life-long successful music career and winning a series of accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2010, which is given "to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording" (via Grammy Awards).
Outsider.com

Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears

After almost four decades of unforgettable shows and great country music, Alan Jackson is pumping the breaks. He’s not getting out of the business, but he is slowing down. Last year, Jackson revealed his decade-long battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which impairs his mobility. In the very early stages of the disease, he was able to go about life as normal. Now, though, Jackson has some problems with his balance. As a result, he has to drastically scale back his future touring plans. Right now, he’s less than a month away from finishing his Last Call: One More for the Road tour. It will be his final nationwide stadium tour.
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
Outsider.com

‘In the Garden’: How Willie Nelson, Elvis Presley & Alan Jackson Made the Hymn So Joyful

Along with “Amazing Grace,” “How Firm a Foundation,” “How Great Thou Art,” and more, “In the Garden” is one of the most recognizable gospel hymns of all time. The song was written by C. Austin Miles circa 1912. Miles was a prolific tunesmith, giving up his profession as a pharmacist in the 1890s to focus on writing. He penned more than 300 gospel songs before his death in 1946. However, “In the Garden” is his best-known composition.
Loretta Lynn's Life in Photos

Take a look back at the outspoken trailblazer's legendary career Loretta Lynn Is Born It sounds like a fable: Loretta Lynn was born in humble beginnings, in a log cabin in the coal-mining town of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, on April 14, 1932. She was the second of eight children born into the coal industry, a hard-earned living she'd later immortalize in her music. "When I was growing up with my sisters and brothers, we all sang and rocked the babies to sleep,...
Whiskey Riff

Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month

What a well-deserved honor for the incomparable Alan Jackson. The Georgia native is set to be honored with the very well-deserved CMT Artist of a Lifetime award at the upcoming 2022 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony next month. Alan, who released his 25th studio album Where Have You Gone last year, told Billboard that he is “very proud” to be honored with this incredible award: “I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody, and I know how […] The post Alan Jackson To Be Honored With Artist Of A Lifetime Award At CMT ‘Artists Of The Year’ Show Next Month first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The List

Loretta Lynn Had Reportedly Been Planning Her Funeral For Quite Some Time

The legendary country singer Loretta Lynn, who had an incredible career that spanned decades, has died (via CNN). She was 90 years old. The news was announced by her children. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills," they said (via NPR).
