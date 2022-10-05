Read full article on original website
Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage
Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters
There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly
Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
WMTW
Maine leaders want to defund California aquarium calling for lobster boycott to protect whales
PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 7, 2022 — Maine's congressional delegation and Governor Janet Mills on Friday urged federal regulators to come back to Maine for another meeting with lobstermen facing stringent new fishing rules designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Officials from the National Oceanic and...
Two Maine Companies Will Begin Sending Your Loved One’s Ashes Into Outer Space
When it comes to honoring and remembering our loved ones, Mainers will go to big lengths to make sure the people they've lost are given the tribute that suits them best. Well, not one, but two Maine companies are going to begin offering services that will really help 'launch' the memory of your loved ones.
'You have failed us': Maine lobstermen face federal regulators over new rules
PORTLAND, Maine — There were some tense moments during a public hearing with Maine lobstermen and federal regulators Wednesday night at the University of Southern Maine in Portland. The meeting comes after Gov. Janet Mills (D-Maine) and members of Maine's congressional delegation requested the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
Maine CDC director urges people to get updated bivalent booster as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 reached levels the state had not seen since May 2022 on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent rise on Thursday, explaining that many of the patients go to the hospital for non-COVID health reasons, but later learn that they have the virus during routine screening testing.
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
5 of The Most Terrifying Ghost Sites in Maine That You Must Visit
I can't tell you how excited I get when October comes around. It is my favorite month of the year, not only because my son and niece were born this month but because of ghosts!. There's nothing I love more than finding out the haunted history of a certain spot,...
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret
One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
wabi.tv
Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
wabi.tv
Report ranks Maine last on list of states to likely experience a natural disaster
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When it comes to natural disasters, Maine just ranked last on a list of states to likely experience one. Thursday, WalletHub released its report on the “States Most Impacted by Natural Disasters.”. They say the list comes with Hurricane Ian estimated to have caused as...
WMTW
'My father was taken by this beast': Maine firefighter rides bike to raise money, hope
WEST PARIS, Maine — A firefighter from West Paris rode a bike in full turnout gear to help raise money for theMaine Cancer Foundation and provide some hope. Robert Stine stayed on his bike for the entire 12-hour Jibe Cycling Studio Spinathon, even putting on his turnout gear for the last ride.
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th
With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
WMTW
Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid
NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport
You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?
MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
