If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO