Maine State

Q 96.1

Look at Maine’s 20 Largest Towns by Square Mileage

Maine is a vast state, with swaths of uninhabited land. There's nothing like driving through parts of the area and seeing signs for "T2 R9" and other odd territories. It's truly the charm of Maine. We do love our peace, serenity, and lack of traffic. And, sometimes you realize 25 minutes have gone by and you are still in the same town.
Q 96.1

Maine Tops the List as Least Impacted State by Natural Disasters

There's a wealth of benefits to living in Maine. Yet, there's one major reason that always seems to be overlooked. This state is incredibly safe. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its report of the states most impacted by natural disasters. To no surprise, Maine scored very well. Maine...
Q 96.1

10 Maine Towns Out-of-Staters Can’t Pronounce Correctly

Every year Maine sees a flood of tourists into the state who come here to visit all that Maine has to offer and to spend money. Tourism is one of Maine's largest industries. With the COVID-19 pandemic, Maine is expecting a less than stellar tourism season and we're going to miss those "people from away."
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine CDC director urges people to get updated bivalent booster as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

AUGUSTA, Maine — The number of people in Maine hospitals with COVID-19 reached levels the state had not seen since May 2022 on Friday. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah addressed the recent rise on Thursday, explaining that many of the patients go to the hospital for non-COVID health reasons, but later learn that they have the virus during routine screening testing.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Maine

If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
wabi.tv

Maine DHHS delivering child protective service case files to OPEGA

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Friday it is delivering to the Officer of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability child protective service case files for four children who died last year. Following the Government Oversight Committee’s vote on September 21st, DH-S worked...
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
The Maine Writer

The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9th

With the weekend approaching, comes the weekly round-up of events for everyone to check out. This weekend you can look forward to Oktoberfest events, plenty of craft fairs to choose from, the Maine Maple Fall Fest, and of course, I can't forget to mention the North American Wife Carrying Championship. So many events and, unfortunately, not enough hours in the day to check them all out. And of course, the eye-pleasing sight of autumn colors must be mentioned as another thing we can also check out. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, enjoy your weekend, everyone!
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
J.R. Heimbigner

An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
95.9 WCYY

The Birthplace of Maine is a Haunted Tavern in Freeport

You may spend the day going to the Freeport Outlets in Maine, walking up and down Main Street, and shopping until you can't shop anymore. One of the many stops on Main Street that you probably make is to L.L. Bean (let's be honest, we all have to go in or at least take a picture with the giant boot outside).
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
