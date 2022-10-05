Stranger Things: The Store Will Bring the Upside Down to Miami’s Aventura Mall for a Limited Time Only

Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
NBC Miami
Meet the Retired Firefighter Behind Miami's Iconic ‘Fireman Derek's Bake Shop'
Derek Kaplan has had a passion for baking since the age of 15, but he never imagined that his side hustle would turn into a staple in the Wynwood dessert scene. Known by many as Fireman Derek, Kaplan opened his first bake shop in 2014. Eight years later, Fireman Derek's has customers traveling to Miami from across the country for a taste of their one-of-a-kind pies.
Miami New Times
Miami's Best Happy Hours With a View
Who doesn't love a good happy hour? Even better, who doesn't love a good happy hour with a view?. In Miami, there’s no better way to enjoy an alfresco evening in the Magic City than with a glittering skyline or waterway as your backdrop. Below are the best bars...
secretmiami.com
Vendors For Miami’s Exciting New Holiday Market Have Just Been Announced
It may be the start of the fall season, but if you’re already thinking about holiday shopping, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on this spectacular market heading to Miami Beach. UrbanSpace, which runs the biggest NYC holiday markets, and its Miami partners at INHOUSE...
BurgerFi to Open Miami Lakes Location
The elevated fast casual burger chain is topping 120 locations
You Can Drink Out Of A Sneaker Bigger Than Your Head At This Florida Bar
There's a sports bar in Florida that has a giant drink poured into a sneaker. It's called Grails Miami and they pour the equivalent of 20 cocktails — yes, you read that right — into a massive shoe bigger than the size of your head. It's a great...
miamionthecheap.com
Halloween trick or treat events in Miami-Dade
Trick-or-treat, Halloween, give me something good to eat!. Get your sacks, pumpkins even pillowcases, filled at these fun Halloween trick-or-treat events around Miami-Dade County. Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40 St., Miami. Thurs. 5-10 p.m.; Fri. 5-11 p.m.; Sat. 1-11 p.m.; Sun. 1-10 p.m. Adults $29, kids ages 4-12 $19, discounts...
Miami New Times
School of Whales Crowdfunding Project Will Turn Miami's Historic Post Office Into Food Hall
Miami-based real estate crowdfunding startup School of Whales has unveiled plans for its second restoration project aimed at revitalizing a historic city landmark while offering locals an investment opportunity. Next year, School of Whales cofounder Andrea Petersen says the group will launch its latest crowdfunding complex in the city's historic...
House of Horror's 20-year Haunt in South Florida
A scare actor playing the part of a DrownTown zombieEngageLive. For 20 years, House of Horror Haunted Carnival (HOH) has been scaring the living daylights out of the brave souls who venture into their haunted houses. With four new haunted experiences and a midway filled with unlimited carnival rides, food, and games, caretakers also vow to spook unsuspecting victims with every turn on their new Fireball Rollercoaster.
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
Miami New Times
Specialty Grocer Plum Market Opens First Florida Store in Aventura
A new specialty grocer is coming to South Florida this fall when Plum Market makes its Florida debut with the opening of its first store in the Miami area. Plum Market was founded in 2006 by brothers Matthew and Marc Jonna, each third-generation grocers who held leadership roles with Whole Foods before moving on to create their own market-style grocery store with a mission that focuses on natural, organic, and locally crafted items.
Eater
Ask Eater: Where Can I Find a Good Club Sandwich?
Welcome to Ask Eater, a column from Eater Miami where the site’s editors answer specific or baffling restaurant requests from readers. Have a question for us? Submit your questions via email to miami@eater.com with the subject line “Ask Eater Question.”. Dear Eater,. Where can I find a great...
Miami New Times
Can I Get an Amen? Free Gospel Sundays Expands, Adds Singing in the Streets
There will be singing in the streets as the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts unleashes its Free Gospel Sundays series, now in its 16th year. Jekalyn Carr, who at 25 years old has become one of the titans at the top of the gospel music charts for the last decade, will perform on Sunday, October 9 at the center's Knight Concert Hall.
SoFlo Boat Show to Drop Anchor at Miami Marine Stadium on May 2023
An Entertaining Three-day Experience That’s So Miami. A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy Miami is known for. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 – 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats and shop for marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
digestmiami.com
Miami’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Before The End 2022
Some of culinary's finest creations are coming to Miami before year's end. Top Chef champions, Michelin Star chefs and pastry pioneers are bring new bold flavors to Miami. Out with the old and in with the new!. Arlo Wynwood. Opening November 1, New York's Famous Arlo hotel opens with an...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Record $15.5 million home sale completed on Normandy Isle
A Miami Beach waterfront home with six bedrooms recently sold for $15.5 million, a record for the Normandy Isle neighborhood. The 12,000-square-foot lot across Normandy Shores Golf Club features a media room, elevator, pool, pier dock, boat lift, 73 feet of water frontage and views of Biscayne Bay. Nelson Gonzalez...
WSVN-TV
Blue Lagoon Farm is a hidden Redland gem you wish you knew about sooner
We already live in a tropical paradise, you know, hurricanes aside, so when a hidden Redland gem is so beautiful, even South Florida residents are impressed, you know it’s gotta be good. Deco reporter Alex Miranda took a deep dive into this soaking wet story. Alex?. It’s hot outside,...
Audacy Beach Festival 2022: See the full lineup and get your tickets
Audacy is stoked to announce our FULL LINEUP for Audacy Beach Festival 2022, returning to Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida on December 3 and 4, taking over the sun and sand with performances from some of the best and brightest in Alternative music.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Miami Carnival Set to Make Significant Impact on South Florida’s Economy
Miami Carnival will once again bring the masses of revelers from diverse cultures to South Florida for Columbus weekend. “Join us as we celebrate 38 years of Miami Carnival and experience the vibrancy of Caribbean culture, creative self-expression, and entrepreneurialism. If this is your first time – prepare to throw away your inhibitions and enjoy, states Joan Hinkson-Justin, Carnival Board Chair.
Click10.com
Ex-NFL linebacker Junior Galette arrested in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested former NFL linebacker Junior Galette on South Beach Thursday night on a charge of having no valid driver’s license after he ignored an officer’s attempt to “lecture” him on his use of a motor scooter on Ocean Drive, according to a police report.
Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale
Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
