KHOU

The natural way for men to improve the overall vitality in their every day life

HOUSTON — Dr. Stephanie Redmond's background and passion is in pharmacy. Her understanding of how prescription medications work (or interact) led Dr. Stephanie to pursue research and expertise in the field of over-the-counter therapies and natural supplements. Her focus has been on hormone-related disorders (i.e. Endocrinology). She fell in love with helping people manage their diabetes and live a healthier life with lifestyle (diet/exercise/stress management/sleep health) and natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local RV company rated F by BBB; customers talk with FOX 26

HOUSTON - The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston tells FOX 26, they are looking into a local company, VaKay RV, after receiving several complaints about late payments, no payments, mixed messages and ignored communication. "At this point, the company has not actually responded to the BBB complaints we have...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Be careful if you pay with Zelle

HOUSTON — Zelle is a popular way to pay and it’s convenient, too. A new government report suggests that you need to be careful when using the electronic payment service. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office looked into Zelle and found nearly 200,000 cases of fraud between 2021 and the middle of this year. You can read the report here.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston

Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City

Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Cougar Online

Mapping the Past, Present and Future of Houston Latino Art

Imagine traversing Greater Houston’s dynamic and expansive Latino visual art scene with a simple swipe of a finger. Latino cARTographies, a new interactive and portable digital board developed by the University of Houston’s Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies, allows users to experience Latino art in seven communities, and other parts of Houston, like never before.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston billionaire makes another huge donation

I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors

HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Drought returns, but a tropical system could help us out next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry and quiet weather pattern continues through the weekend. That’s great for outdoor activities, but not ideal for our soil, grass, plants, etc. Compared to last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a new large area of yellow over Houston, which is the...
HOUSTON, TX

