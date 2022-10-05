Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested, charged with murder at Clutch City Cluckershoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
The youngest billionaire in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston billionaire makes another huge donationAsh JurbergHouston, TX
KHOU
HOUSTON — Dr. Stephanie Redmond's background and passion is in pharmacy. Her understanding of how prescription medications work (or interact) led Dr. Stephanie to pursue research and expertise in the field of over-the-counter therapies and natural supplements. Her focus has been on hormone-related disorders (i.e. Endocrinology). She fell in love with helping people manage their diabetes and live a healthier life with lifestyle (diet/exercise/stress management/sleep health) and natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals.
fox26houston.com
Local RV company rated F by BBB; customers talk with FOX 26
HOUSTON - The Better Business Bureau of Greater Houston tells FOX 26, they are looking into a local company, VaKay RV, after receiving several complaints about late payments, no payments, mixed messages and ignored communication. "At this point, the company has not actually responded to the BBB complaints we have...
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features work and employer programs to help people with disabilities
ABC13 teamed up with the Texas HireAbility Employer forum at Houston Community College for this week's virtual job fair!
Be careful if you pay with Zelle
HOUSTON — Zelle is a popular way to pay and it’s convenient, too. A new government report suggests that you need to be careful when using the electronic payment service. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s office looked into Zelle and found nearly 200,000 cases of fraud between 2021 and the middle of this year. You can read the report here.
Houston welcomes the country's first multi-story 3D printed home
Houston welcomes the first 3D printed, multi-level home in the U.S. Builders and researchers say the home will be energy efficient and feature concrete walls with unique curves.
Click2Houston.com
Sugar Land calls Imperial Sugar site ‘delicate situation’ as city eyes development of privately-owned historical location
SUGAR LAND, Texas – Sugar Land is named after its origins as a sugar producer, and namely, Imperial Sugar. However, the plant itself -- the inspiration and heart of the name of the vibrant city to Houston’s southwest -- sits derelict. Why?. Sugar Land is addressing that issue...
365thingsinhouston.com
Shop seasonal goodies at 2022 Fall Markets in Greater Houston
Get in the spirit of the season with our guide to 25+ fall markets offering Halloween, Christmas and seasonal shopping opportunities across Greater Houston. It’s that time of the year that brings a slate of holidays, and seasonal markets abound to serve all your decorating and gift-giving needs. We’ve...
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
fox26houston.com
MAX's Wine Dive owners finds cash, gift card left behind at their restaurant on Washington Ave.
HOUSTON - It's not uncommon for people to accidentally leave things behind when they go out, but a Houston-area restaurant owner says someone left behind something they definitely should not have. Sometime before the end of August 2022, an envelope tucked behind a booth at MAX's Wine Dive on Washington...
Daily Cougar Online
Mapping the Past, Present and Future of Houston Latino Art
Imagine traversing Greater Houston’s dynamic and expansive Latino visual art scene with a simple swipe of a finger. Latino cARTographies, a new interactive and portable digital board developed by the University of Houston’s Center for Mexican American and Latino/a Studies, allows users to experience Latino art in seven communities, and other parts of Houston, like never before.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: $4M Woodlands property checks so many boxes, from that stunning pool you always wanted to an enviable wine cellar
HOUSTON – A Woodlands home on the market for $4,295,000 has a number of attractive features that caught our eye, from its array of gardens to its fountains and impressive pool. For the kids and adults, there are game rooms, a home theater and a home gym, not to...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell rolling out its holiday flavors
HOUSTON – Texas-based Blue Bell is bringing back two winter holiday flavors this season: peppermint bark and eggnog – and both are now available at Houston-area stores.🍨. The Brenham-based business told KPRC about the release as it posted on Instagram new mugs featuring the peppermint bark flavor. Are...
realtynewsreport.com
Chevron Denies Headquarters Relocation to Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Chevron has sold its 92-acre headquarters campus in the north California town of San Ramon, raising an old question: will Chevron move its headquarters to Texas?. Aa company denied that it will move its headquarters to downtown Houston where it had a...
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Click2Houston.com
Tenants in west Houston say they’ve been dealing with brown water, utility issues and rodents at apartment complex for at least 10 years
HOUSTON – Not only do residents at the Trails of Ashford apartment complex on Brant Rock say they have major issues with the water and other utilities, but they also say the complex is overrun with possums and skunks that blanket the area with an unpleasant odor. They say...
cw39.com
Houston-area restaurant makes one of America’s best cinnamon rolls
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest breakfast items and baked goods of all time is being celebrated in October and honestly, whenever it’s under 80 degrees it deserves to be consumed by lovers of all things sugar and carbs. National Cinnamon Roll Day is on Tuesday, Oct....
cw39.com
Drought returns, but a tropical system could help us out next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s dry and quiet weather pattern continues through the weekend. That’s great for outdoor activities, but not ideal for our soil, grass, plants, etc. Compared to last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows a new large area of yellow over Houston, which is the...
L'Observateur
Houston woman & California man indicted for selling an endangered animal that was later abandoned
LOS ANGELES – A federal grand jury today indicted a Texas woman who allegedly illegally sold a live jaguar cub for approximately $30,000 to a Riverside County man who soon afterward re-sold the cub, which was ultimately abandoned on the doorsteps of an animal rescue center. Trisha Denise Meyer,...
