Pinellas County, FL

Texas tech company cuts 58 jobs at Pinellas manufacturing facility

By Jay Cridlin
 3 days ago
Networking technology maker DZS Inc. is cutting 58 jobs at its Seminole manufacturing plant after outsourcing those operations to an independent company. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and MARTHA ASENCIO RHINE | Times ]

A Texas maker of networking equipment and software is cutting 58 jobs from its Seminole manufacturing plant after outsourcing those operations to an independent contractor.

Dallas-based DZS Inc. announced Wednesday that the move would help the company “meet customer demand and deliver on a growing backlog that has increased more than 300% since 2020,” CEO Charlie Vogt said in a statement.

Layoffs at the Seminole facility at 7340 Bryan Dairy Road are expected to begin Dec. 5 and run through the new year. DZS aims to have its manufacturing, testing and order fulfillment services up and running with its its new partner, Cayman Islands-based Fabrinet, by Jan. 1.

Fabrinet president and chief operating officer Harpal Gill said in a statement that the move would make DZS more efficient and boost its bottom line as it produces optical, broadband and cloud computing products and software.

“The overhead of a manufacturing facility, including maintenance and equipment costs, can severely impact an organization’s balance sheet and slow innovation and execution,” Gill said.

DZS estimates the 58 Seminole layoffs account for about two-thirds of its workforce there. Those that remain will be relocated. For the rest, the company intends to offer job placement support.

“We are extremely grateful for the hard work and dedication the Seminole-based employees have shown DZS over the years, and the leadership team is committed to assisting them in their efforts to transition to other roles or find new employment once their tenure ends,” DZS senior vice president for global supply chain Norman Foust said in a statement. “This strategic shift to contract manufacturing is necessary to give DZS the ability to scale to meet our growth targets in North America and Europe, Middle East and Africa ... over the next several years.”

DZS is the second company to announce nearly 60 Pinellas County layoffs in the past two weeks. On Sept. 23, St. Petersburg’s BayFirst Financial told the state it was closing its Clearwater office and cutting 58 jobs due to slumping performance in its residential mortgage division. BayFirst is also laying off an additional 20 employees in Tampa, Boca Raton, Kissimmee and Clermont.

Mitch Pacyna lived the Florida dream. Then Hurricane Ian took him.

Though he’d long ago traded the wrath of Midwest winters for cold beers by the beach, Mitch Pacyna never lost his Illinois roots. He met his partner, Mary Wojciechowski, the day of the Chicago Bulls championship parade in 1992. Together, the couple made their way to their Florida paradise, Fort Myers Beach. For a while, they were also coworkers at the same FedEx office in North Naples. Mary drove a route. Mitch, ever the schmoozer, worked the store.
Waterfront South Tampa land sells for $15.5M; 325 apartments planned

A parcel of waterfront South Tampa land just south of Gandy Boulevard has sold for $15.5 million, clearing the way for the development of a 325-unit apartment complex. The development, dubbed Broadstone Westshore, will be located at 5105 W Tyson Ave., west of West Shore Boulevard. It will have 285 traditional apartments, 40 two-story townhomes, a parking garage, a pool, a courtyard, a clubhouse and a dog park.
Hillsborough Community College and its faculty spar over pay

Gina Oveido-Martinez, a librarian and faculty member at Hillsborough Community College’s Dale Mabry campus, said she’s dreamed about her job since she was 10. She earned tenure in 2021 after 15 years of working in libraries, interacting with the college’s underserved students. But as the faculty union...
Hurricane Ian linked to two Hillsborough deaths

In Plant City, a combination of pitch-dark country roads and a fallen tree proved fatal for Nathan Vega, who was just 29. About 10 miles south in her Durant home, Nancy O’Connor fell in the dark of a power cut, the start of a medical crisis that ended with the 85-year-old dying at Tampa General Hospital days later.
It’s insane to keep building in places in harm’s way of hurricanes | Letters

What has Hurricane Ian taught you for next time? | Editorial, Oct. 5. Your editorial breaking down what we learned after Hurricane Ian omits something we all should ponder: Why don’t we just ban building in these high hazard and repetitive loss areas once and for all? Insurance — a hot-button issue in Florida — is based on the overall risk pool being insured, so banning people from living in hazardous areas would reduce all of our home insurance rates, no? I don’t know about other Floridians, but I don’t think my insurance premiums should cover someone who’s now lost their third beach house, and my taxes shouldn’t have to go to bailing them out either. We really should stop rewarding people out here who are proving the definition of insanity — doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results — apocryphally attributed to Albert Einstein.
St. Petersburg’s sustainability and resiliency officer resigns for another job

ST. PETERSBURG — Sharon Wright, the city’s sustainability and resiliency officer tasked with helping prepare it for the effects of climate change, has resigned. Wright submitted her resignation letter to public works administrator Claude Tankersley on Wednesday. Her last day is Oct. 21. She said she had accepted an offer from “another organization” and called it a tough decision.
Redrawing school attendance zones sparks strong pushback from Florida parents

The big story: As noted in yesterday’s roundup, Florida school districts are trying to cope with shifting enrollments in tight financial times. The Hillsborough County school district — seventh largest in the nation — has seen its student numbers ebb and flow in different parts of the county. It has booming, overcrowded campuses in some corners, and shrinking, under-uses ones in other spots.
Times Festival of Reading returns in person

After two years as a virtual author event, the Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading will celebrate its 30th anniversary by returning in person on Nov. 12. It will be a slimmed-down festival in a new location, St. Petersburg’s historic Palladium. But it will bring back the live author talks and book signings and sales that have always been the heart of the festival.
Hillsborough transportation sales tax debate heads to the courthouse

TAMPA — The road toward a transportation sales tax in Hillsborough County is detouring to a circuit courtroom. A decision on whether the ballot question on the proposed 1% sales tax for transportation continues to voting booths next month will fall to Hillsborough Circuit Court Judge Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe. She is scheduled to hear arguments Monday in the case of Karen Jaroch vs. Hillsborough County over the planned referendum for a 1% sales tax for transportation.
