wfxrtv.com
On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel
On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued …. Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel. Local residents react to the pardoning of federal …. The Hill City is responding with mixed feelings after President Biden’s announcement pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. Ribbon cut...
wfxrtv.com
Good Day Virginia
Full steam ahead as students roll up their sleeves to participate in the 2nd Annual Blue Ridge Brawl! WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson spoke to the Spartan Robotics team about the excitement of the off-season competition and the importance of participating in robotic competitions. Good Day Virginia. Full steam ahead as students...
wfxrtv.com
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red
Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
wfxrtv.com
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of
DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed in the rock of a ridge near Duffield in Scott County. It is surrounded by Natural Tunnel State Park.
wfxrtv.com
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
wfxrtv.com
There’s a mental health crisis in Virginia emergency rooms — Will anything be done?
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New data has shed light on an emerging crisis in Virginia hospitals. The cost of an emergency room visit has risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the emergency room increasingly becomes a place of last resort for those struggling with serious mental illnesses.
wfxrtv.com
With gas poised to spike again, Virginia rails reach record riders
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – As gas prices stay above $3 a gallon, Virginia rail riders are hitting a record high. Joshua Dillon rides to Charlottesville once a month. He doesn’t have a car, and a $45 roundtrip ticket is cheaper than getting one and cheaper than many people’s gas budget.
wfxrtv.com
WestRock union leader says the paper company has begun to lock employees out; labor stoppage underway
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an East Alabama paper mill that has Virginia ties, is underway, a union leader tells WRBL a sister station of WFXR, Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Friday before weekend chill
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy the warmer-than-average temperatures while you can! A weak cold front will move through Southwest and Central Virginia Friday, bringing much cooler air for the weekend. Little moisture will be associated with the front, so rain chances are low Friday. A few stray light mountain...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over...
wfxrtv.com
Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Mild Thursday before chilly weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild and dry weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next couple of days. High pressure will remain a dominant part of the forecast Thursday, resulting in a cool morning and milder afternoon. You’ll probably need a coat or jacket during the morning hours as temperatures will start in the chilly 40s. A few passing clouds are possible during the day. Overall, mostly sunny skies will be overhead with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s and into the mid-70s.
