Michigan State

On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel

On the Farm: Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued …. Virginia Farmers Pinched by continued high cost of diesel. Local residents react to the pardoning of federal …. The Hill City is responding with mixed feelings after President Biden’s announcement pardoning thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession. Ribbon cut...
VIRGINIA STATE
Good Day Virginia

Full steam ahead as students roll up their sleeves to participate in the 2nd Annual Blue Ridge Brawl! WFXR's Hazelmarie Anderson spoke to the Spartan Robotics team about the excitement of the off-season competition and the importance of participating in robotic competitions. Good Day Virginia. Full steam ahead as students...
VIRGINIA STATE
‘Texas Triple Threat’ say God will help them turn border red

Republican candidates attend prayer breakfast in McAllen. McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Three Hispanic Republicans say they have faith that they will turn the South Texas border region from blue to red in the November election and are counting on God and conservative values to deliver them victories. The...
MCALLEN, TX
The most beautiful place in Virginia you’ve probably never heard of

DUFFIELD, Va. (WFXR) — It may be one of the most beautiful places in Virginia, and one of the least known. Natural Tunnel is a ten-story tall, 850-foot long cave formed in the rock of a ridge near Duffield in Scott County. It is surrounded by Natural Tunnel State Park.
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
TRAFFIC
With gas poised to spike again, Virginia rails reach record riders

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – As gas prices stay above $3 a gallon, Virginia rail riders are hitting a record high. Joshua Dillon rides to Charlottesville once a month. He doesn’t have a car, and a $45 roundtrip ticket is cheaper than getting one and cheaper than many people’s gas budget.
ROANOKE, VA
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Friday before weekend chill

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Enjoy the warmer-than-average temperatures while you can! A weak cold front will move through Southwest and Central Virginia Friday, bringing much cooler air for the weekend. Little moisture will be associated with the front, so rain chances are low Friday. A few stray light mountain...
VIRGINIA STATE
Carilion hospice volunteers garden for patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Carilion Hospice now has a new program for patients. According to Sue Huntington, Volunteer Coordinator, a hospice social worker donated three community garden plots to start the Carilion Patient Garden. “So, we have hospice volunteers that tend the garden beds, plant the plants, harvest the produce...
ROANOKE, VA
Pinpoint Weather: Mild Thursday before chilly weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The mild and dry weather pattern continues across Southwest and Central Virginia for the next couple of days. High pressure will remain a dominant part of the forecast Thursday, resulting in a cool morning and milder afternoon. You’ll probably need a coat or jacket during the morning hours as temperatures will start in the chilly 40s. A few passing clouds are possible during the day. Overall, mostly sunny skies will be overhead with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 60s and into the mid-70s.
VIRGINIA STATE

