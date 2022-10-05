ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Leroy Price
3d ago

Philadelphia got rid of him because he was washed up the only players that go to the redskins are looking to retire so they're looking for a retirement fund and they get it there

The Spun

NFL Owner Daniel Snyder Reportedly Makes Aggressive Move

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has gone on the offensive amidst the ongoing Congressional investigation into himself and his organization. Lawyers representing the Commanders have sent a nine-page letter to the House Oversight Committee highlighting the franchise's efforts to examine workplace practices under Snyder's watch, per reports from Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down

Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel and all the doctors did everything right

I really hope you’re sitting down for this. Take a deep breath so that you can properly take this all in. Okay, here goes. Turns out, and this is going to sound really unbelievable, but it turns out that the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and all medical personnel that was involved with Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries before at the end of the 1st half against Buffalo did everything correct as the protocol said.
NFL
FanSided

3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling

These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aggies head into halftime trailing Alabama 17-14

The Aggies defense has put up a heroic effort in the first half of their matchup with the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, forcing three turnovers, including two sack fumbles by Jalen Milroe each forced by Fadil Diggs, and a Jardin Gilbert interception. The offense still hasn’t mounted much of a true drive, scoring both their touchdowns on short fields after the Milroe fumbles. Haynes King still seems unsettled at quarterback, feeling the pressure from the Alabama defense, and making an ill advised decision that was intercepted and led to the Tide’s go-ahead field goal with under a minute to go in the half. If  you asked Jimbo Fisher or any Aggie before the game, how they’d feel about going into the half down 17-14, they’d have told you they’d be thrilled. With a half to play, the Aggies are in it. Can they finish? Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

FanSided

