Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Modern Home with Expansive Golf and Lake Vistas in Boca Raton hits The Market for $5.95 Million
The Home in Boca Raton, a brand new modern estate in the world-renowned St. Andrew CC was designed by George Brewer Architect and decorated by Zelman Design is now available for sale. This home located at 17192 Northway Cir, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Marcy Javor (Phone: 561-371-5226) & Lori Javor (Phone: 561-414-9339) at Signature One Luxury Estates LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Dine Out to Support the Gulf Coast
Brulé Bistro and Rose's Daughter donate a portion of sales to those affected by Hurricane Ian. The post Dine Out to Support the Gulf Coast appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
bocaratontribune.com
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward
It has been one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall on our neighbors in the southwestern portion of Florida. As one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in the state’s history, the fallout has been devastating to those communities. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of our fellow Floridians across the state that have been impacted. As we witness the terrible and heartbreaking images from those areas most affected, let us find comfort in the humanity being displayed by neighboring communities and the many people and organizations assisting in the recovery efforts.
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
floridaweekly.com
The POWER of the SECOND-HAND
According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
bocaratontribune.com
BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference
Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
REMINDER: Major Glades Road, I-95 Closures All Weekend Long In Boca Raton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It will be a slow go on I-95 and on Glades Road in Boca Raton all weekend long. Major construction is expected to close the Glades Road ramps, and creates issues ON Glades Road, starting at 11 p.m. Friday. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach Gardens' $236M budget cuts property tax rate, adds 39 new city employees
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Spending in the city of Palm Beach Gardens is increasing by 8.5 percent this fiscal year, which started on Saturday, under a $236 million budget. The Palm Beach Gardens City Council unanimously voted Sept. 22 to reduce property taxes by about 4% to help soften the blow of property values rising throughout Palm Beach County.
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
boatinternational.com
What not to miss at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show
From October 26, some of the biggest names in the industry are set to gather for five days in Florida to showcase their latest masterpieces as part of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). This year, more than 100,000 attendees and 1,000 boats will contribute to the show’s status as the largest in-water boat show in the world.
Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale
Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
bdb.org
140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH
October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS
October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
secretmiami.com
Vendors For Miami’s Exciting New Holiday Market Have Just Been Announced
It may be the start of the fall season, but if you’re already thinking about holiday shopping, then you’re going to want to keep an eye on this spectacular market heading to Miami Beach. UrbanSpace, which runs the biggest NYC holiday markets, and its Miami partners at INHOUSE...
Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings
Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
Material, labor shortages to worsen following Hurricane Ian
Rebuilding on the west coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian is going to draw a massive amount of resources.
wiareport.com
Stacy Volnick Selected to Lead Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton
The board of trustees of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton has selected Stacy Volnick as interim president of the university. She will begin her new role on January 1, 2023, after President John Kelly steps down at the end of the calendar year. Florida Atlantic University enrolls nearly 25,000...
Brightline trains will travel faster on Treasure Coast than in South Florida
Drivers on the Treasure Coast will soon be seeing fast-moving Brightline trains at crossings. The private rail line is set to start testing the high-speed trains this month.
fiu.edu
The land we are on
Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
