Boca Raton, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Modern Home with Expansive Golf and Lake Vistas in Boca Raton hits The Market for $5.95 Million

The Home in Boca Raton, a brand new modern estate in the world-renowned St. Andrew CC was designed by George Brewer Architect and decorated by Zelman Design is now available for sale. This home located at 17192 Northway Cir, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Marcy Javor (Phone: 561-371-5226) & Lori Javor (Phone: 561-414-9339) at Signature One Luxury Estates LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO: Moving Business Forward

It has been one week since Hurricane Ian made landfall on our neighbors in the southwestern portion of Florida. As one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in the state’s history, the fallout has been devastating to those communities. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of our fellow Floridians across the state that have been impacted. As we witness the terrible and heartbreaking images from those areas most affected, let us find comfort in the humanity being displayed by neighboring communities and the many people and organizations assisting in the recovery efforts.
FLORIDA STATE
Local
Florida Business
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Business
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

The POWER of the SECOND-HAND

According to Resale Report, this year’s second-hand retail market will close at $119 billion, marking a 24% increase from year’s $96 billion last market. Inflation has risen by over 8% this year, making second-hand retail a logical approach to saving money. Donating items also can bring tax deductions, as well as bolster an organization’s social enterprises — or even just personal enterprises.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

BOCA RATON LAW FIRM WINS THREE MAJOR CASES IN COURT JUST IN THE PAST 10 MONTHS – Board Certified Makes Difference

Boca Raton, FL: Most attorneys never set foot in a courtroom, despite what you see on television shows. A small percentage of lawyers and law firms have substantial trial experience. Less than 1% of attorneys in Florida are Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Florida Bar. Adam Balkan, Board Certified Civil Trial Attorney with the firm of Balkan Patterson & Charbonnet, has recently won three major trials in Florida courtrooms over the last ten months. These cases are outlined below, and total five million, five hundred thousand dollars in judgments.
BOCA RATON, FL
Person
Marcel Breuer
boatinternational.com

What not to miss at this year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

From October 26, some of the biggest names in the industry are set to gather for five days in Florida to showcase their latest masterpieces as part of the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). This year, more than 100,000 attendees and 1,000 boats will contribute to the show’s status as the largest in-water boat show in the world.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mayor in Monaco: European trip aims to bring business back home to Fort Lauderdale

Like any mayor, Dean Trantalis always has places to go and people to meet. But for the past two weeks, he’s been 5,000 miles from his old stomping grounds on a whirlwind trip to Germany, Monaco and Greece networking with high-profile dignitaries, climate-change experts and luxury yacht brokers. The 12-day trip was no secret. The mayor announced it publicly weeks ago. But critics say the money ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
bdb.org

140 COMPANIES AND $1.12 BILLION SWARM INTO PALM BEACH

October 4, 2022 - Palm Beach County, FL - Palm Beach County is buzzing with new investments as 140 companies relocated or expanded to Palm Beach County with the Business Development Board’s assistance over the past five years. These companies brought $1.12 billion in capital investment and 13,110 direct jobs created/retained for local residents.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

BROWARD HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER RECEIVES LEVEL 1 TRAUMA VERIFICATION FROM AMERICAN COLLEGE OF SURGEONS

October 7, 2022 – Broward Health Medical Center was recently verified as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. The significant achievement highlights the hospital’s dedication to providing optimal care for critically injured patients. “This verification recognizes the incredible dedication of our trauma caregivers...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Tran drivers getting big pay raises with new deal; job fair this weekend to fill openings

Like many businesses in Palm Beach County, Palm Tran is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining bus drivers. It hopes a new contract will help things. County commissioners Tuesday approved a three-year contract for Palm Tran workers that will result in bus drivers earning as much as $60,000 per year. And Palm Tran, eager to fill vacancies, will hold a job fair Friday and Saturday with the possibility of job offers being made following interviews.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wiareport.com

Stacy Volnick Selected to Lead Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton

The board of trustees of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton has selected Stacy Volnick as interim president of the university. She will begin her new role on January 1, 2023, after President John Kelly steps down at the end of the calendar year. Florida Atlantic University enrolls nearly 25,000...
BOCA RATON, FL
fiu.edu

The land we are on

Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
FLORIDA STATE

