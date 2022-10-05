ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night

Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee Brewers#Boston Red Sox#Mlb#Baseball#Sports#The St Louis Cardinals#The Red Sox
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Lucroy
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record

FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy