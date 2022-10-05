Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hotel in Wisconsin is Considered to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the United StatesJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
The Largest Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWisconsin State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Milwaukee BucksAdrian HolmanMilwaukee, WI
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Related
Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Veteran MLB Manager Fired On Wednesday Night
Wednesday was the final day of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. With that, comes changes for the non-playoff teams. Wednesday evening, the Kansas City Royals announced that veteran manager Mike Matheny will not return for the 2023 season. The Royals announced the move in official fashion on social...
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Royals linked to ex-Yankees coach after firing manager Mike Matheny
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Joe Espada is a possible managerial candidate. Again. This time, it’s the Kansas City Royals who could be interested in Espada, currently the Houston Astros bench coach. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Royals are looking for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Cubs: 3 potential free agent destinations for Willson Contreras
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is going to get paid this offseason. The question is by who. One has to imagine that the Cubs are going to look to keep Contreras around. They had every opportunity to trade him before the deadline, only to keep him in town. Chances are, this means that Contreras will receive the Qualifying Offer to stay in Chicago. As he is likely staring down a much more lucrative deal in the open market, it should be an easy decision to turn that down.
Reds make shocking decision on future of David Bell as manager
David Bell will stay on as manager of the Cincinnati Reds. But several other members of the team’s coaching staff in the 2022 MLB season will have to find jobs somewhere else. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Reds will keep Bell for 2023 despite another atrocious season for Cincinnati.
Pujols Made Change at Plate Before Incredible Second Half
A slight adjustment at the plate seems to have unlocked an MVP-level second half for the Cardinals legend.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce starting pitchers for first two games vs. Phillies
The Cardinals have finally announced their pitching plans for the first two games of this weekend's playoff series against the Phillies and their Game 1 choice may come as a slight surprise. Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will take the ball for St. Louis Friday at 2:07 p.m. Zack Wheeler starts...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Happy to End on a High Note Personally
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner struggled over the last month of the season, but he's hoping to ride a good final game into a long postseason run.
Milwaukee Brewers announce season award winners
The Milwaukee Brewers have announced their 2022 award winners. The winners have been selected by a panel from the Milwaukee Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).
Cardinals closer Helsley OK for wild-card round vs Phillies
Hard-throwing closer Ryan Helsley is available for the St. Louis Cardinals for the wild-card series against the Phillies
RELATED PEOPLE
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
Busy offseason about to unfold for Miami Marlins GM Kim Ng. What’s the plan?
‘I don’t think that we can just sit here on our hands and think that everything’s going to be better.’
tigerdroppings.com
Brewers Fan Dives Down Over Multiple Rows For Foul Ball
That's gonna leave a mark. This Milwaukee Brewers fan put in some serious effort in the team's final game against the Diamondbacks for a mere foul ball...
dodgerblue.com
FOCO Selling Dodgers Bobblehead To Commemorate New Franchise Wins Record
FOCO launched a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Friday morning to celebrate the franchise wins record being broken during the 2022 regular season. The design features a Dodger Dog and makes reference to the Dodgers’ 111 wins that was good for the best record in baseball. The bobblehead is limited to 122 units and will not be restocked once quantities sell out.
A walk-off, a year-saver and an omen: Cleveland Guardians' wild five hours end in joy
CLEVELAND – Guardians catcher Austin Hedges stood shirtless in the middle of the Progressive Field infield grass, marveling at how much hair he has on his chest as jubilant players and their families milled about. Bullpen coach Brian Sweeney admitted he pulled his hamstring running in to join the immediate postgame scrum. ...
NL Wild Card Odds: Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, odds and pick – 10/8/2022
Who’s ready for some more playoff action? Game two of this NL Wild Card series continues as the Philadelphia Phillies will square off with the St. Louis Cardinals in the “Rome of the West”. Join us for our MLB odds series, where our Phillies-Cardinals prediction and pick will be revealed.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0