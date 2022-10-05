Read full article on original website
The Dodgers’ hottest hitter likely won’t even make the playoff roster
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been going through the motions since clinching the best record in the league and home-field advantage through the World Series. The main motive for the team in the last week or so has been fine-tuning the playoff roster and getting guys ready for the postseason gauntlet they have to go through.
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman falls short of batting title after Mets’ soft choice
Freddie Freeman’s first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers was a success as the former MVP is likely going to be one of the MVP finalists in the National League. Freeman finishes the 2022 campaign with the league lead in hits, runs scored, doubles and on-base percentage. Freeman also...
Anthony Davis already showing Lakers fans why they can’t trust him
The Los Angeles Lakers have not even played an official regular-season game yet and we have already seen Anthony Davis get added to the injury report. Despite being listed in the starting five by Darvin Ham, Davis was eventually pulled out of Wednesday’s preseason game with back tightness. Los...
Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take
Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays
After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
Frazier gets winning hit as Mariners rally past Blue Jays
Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series.
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
2 studs and 1 dud from Lakers preseason loss to Suns in Vegas
The Los Angeles Lakers played the first of two preseason games in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, falling to the Phoenix Suns to move to 0-2 in the preseason. The preseason win-loss record does not matter at all for LA as the team is instead looking to improve its operation before the 2022-23 season begins.
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka agrees to four-year contract extension
Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka agrees to a four-year contract extension with the team that keeps him under contract through the 2025-26 season.
Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast
Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again
Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship ...
Lakers blindly rewarding Rob Pelinka should outrage fans
Rob Pelinka will be calling the shots for the Los Angeles Lakers for another four years. The vice president of basketball operations signed a contract extension with the organization that carries him through 2026, which is the same length of contract as new head coach Darvin Ham. This might not...
