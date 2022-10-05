ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t

The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

The Cleveland Guardians move on to New York after marathon game with the Tampa Bay Rays

After 15 long innings, The Cleveland Guardians sweep the Tampa Bay Rays to move on to the next round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Rays wanted to force a game three against the Cleveland Guardians, and they nearly did just that, forcing the Guards into 15 innings on Game 2, nearly playing an entire second game. The Guardians have won their first playoff series since they went to the World Series in 2016 and to quote Jim Ross, “Bah Gawd, it was a slobber knocker”. Well, if you liked pitching it was. The Guardians and Rays combined for 39 combined strikeouts, with the Rays striking out just one more than the Guardians.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Miguel Vargas
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Justin Turner
FanSided

Michael Kay and A-Rod catch heat for non-Yankees playoff broadcast

Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez called Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, and fans reacted on Twitter. The 2022 MLB postseason officially began on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Wild Card Series’. The second game of the day was between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, airing at 2:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
AllTrojans

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Minor League Baseball#Mvp
FanSided

Lakers blindly rewarding Rob Pelinka should outrage fans

Rob Pelinka will be calling the shots for the Los Angeles Lakers for another four years. The vice president of basketball operations signed a contract extension with the organization that carries him through 2026, which is the same length of contract as new head coach Darvin Ham. This might not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
548K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy