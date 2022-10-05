ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Man Stabbed To Death, Another Arrested

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested after he stabbed another man to death. Yesterday afternoon around 12:30, Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Reed Avenue and found 52 year old David Reynolds stabbed multiple times. He later died at the hospital. After a quick investigation...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 9/30/22 – 10/3/22

On 10/01/2022 at approximately 03:00 p.m., Timothy R. Bonner was arrested for Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree following a complaint where he did enter a building that he was previously trespassed from. Bonner was later released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 10/20/2022 at 09:30 a.m. in Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charged two men with robbery after Columbia Street incident

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two men have been charged with robbery after allegedly beating a man and then threatening him at gunpoint during an incident that occurred on October 4th. Around 10:50 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 700 block of Columbia...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Police looking for Target scooter thief

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for help to identify a shoplifting suspect at the local Target from over the summer. New York State Police out of Ithaca posted photos of a man at Target on Catherwood Road in Lansing on August 27, 2022. NYSP said that the man walked off with […]
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Baldwinsville Superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Investigating Wednesday Afternoon Robbery On W State

On Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers responded to the 300 Block of West State Street for a reported robbery. Upon arrival Officers spoke with a victim who reported that while walking down the street he was attacked from behind by two males who were unknown to him. The males punched the victim repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then went through his pockets. The suspects stole cash and a cell phone charger from the victim. The victim sustained non-life-threatening facial injuries and was evaluated by members of Bangs Ambulance.
ITHACA, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Syracuse.com

One person dead after chase involving 2 stolen cars ends with crash in Syracuse, deputies say

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person is dead after crashing a stolen car in Syracuse during a pursuit with deputies overnight that started in the town of Onondaga, deputies said. Around 11:56 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to the 5000 block of Majors Drive in the town of Onondaga for reports of a burglary that occurred while a resident was at home, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Daughter stabs father during domestic dispute

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- On October 4, at approximately 9:11 p.m., the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic with a weapon/stabbing occurring on the 100 block of Marsden Rd. in the Town of Salina. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a 50-year-old male...
SALINA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Robbery leaves one injured as police search for two suspects

ITHACA, N.Y.—Police are searching for a pair of suspects after a beating and robbery on West State Street Wednesday afternoon. According to Ithaca Police Department Sgt. Mary Orsaio, police responded to the 300 block of West State Street, where one victim told them that they had been attacked and robbed by two people.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Police need help identifying Grand Larceny suspects

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – State Police in North Syracuse need help identifying two individuals who allegedly, used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at Destiny Mall. The two individuals are wanted for questioning in a Grand Larceny Investigation. If anyone can recognize the individuals, State Police...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY

