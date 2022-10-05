Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan Lincoln
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The highest-rated recruit in Yale men’s basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan’s father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson’s...
zip06.com
Francis J. Wnek
Francis J. Wnek of North Branford died Sept. 28 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Joan Kulack Wnek. Frank was born July 30, 1939 in New Haven, son of the late Frank and Helen Kondrat Wnek. He worked for many years in the automotive industry, and he retired as an Inspector at Firelite in North Haven.
Eyewitness News
Hartford goes Bananas: popular baseball circus coming to Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Savannah Bananas are taking their traveling baseball circus on the road to Dunkin Donuts Park to play the Hartford Yard Goats next Summer. “Banana ball” will arrive in Hartford on August 14th, the heart of next baseball season. This is the first time the...
zip06.com
Thomas C. Luce
Thomas C. Luce, 76, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of East Haven, passed away Oct. 2 in Florence. He was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Derby to Charles and Vivien (Crocker) Luce. Thomas is survived by his three loving children, Robert W. Luce (Anne-Marie) of N. Stonington, Sheryl Doebrick (George)...
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
zip06.com
Nobile A. Zambrano
Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.
zip06.com
Joseph R. Tulli
Joseph R. “Joe” Tulli, 80, passed away Sept. 26 after 52 years of North Branford residence. The eldest son of Italian immigrants, Edith Clare and Giuseppe Tulli, he was born in 1942, in New Haven before moving to West Haven in 1947. He attended Gateway Community College, and...
Parent accused of assaulting youth football coach with helmet in Connecticut
Police say the father swung a helmet with such force that the coach was knocked unconscious.
zip06.com
Joan Paul: An In at the Inn
Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
zip06.com
People in the News
• The following North Haven students were named to the University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester: Megan Arnold, Jillian Chiaramonte, Matt Dellavalle, Matt Labanara, Morgan Sullivan. • The following North Haven students were named to the Fairfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2022...
NECN
Cows on the Loose on I-84 in Vernon, Conn.
Multiple cows were seen on Interstate 84 in Vernon this afternoon. An NBC Connecticut viewer captured photos and videos of the uncommon sight. It appears as though a few cows were able to make it out of a person's animal trailer and a short time after, they were walking on the side of the highway.
Amusing Planet
The Windham Frog Fight of 1754
Drive through the small town of Windham in Eastern Connecticut, United States, and you’ll wonder why the people here have a strange obsession with frogs. Many local businesses are named after frogs. You will see frogs in their logos, frogs graffiti painted on the walls and frog statues everywhere, including four large bronze pieces at the four corners of a bridge across the Willimantic River. Even the town’s official seal has a frog in it.
1 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in East Windsor
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in on Route 5 in East Windsor Friday night.
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
hotelnewsresource.com
Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens
Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
NBC Connecticut
Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers
A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle. Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
