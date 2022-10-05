Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.

