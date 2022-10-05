ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Thomas Wiltse
3d ago

I'm not a big brady fan. you people seem to think he's choosing football over his family. football is just his job, like a carpenter or truck driver. sometimes couples just don't make it. who knows maybe it's her. maybe she's the wife from hell. maybe he's the husband from hell. quit putting blame on him. you don't no the truth about any of it.

kenneth morris
3d ago

This guy is 45 years old. He's pressing his luck to continue after this year. He's got the largest broadcast deal waiting for him. I remember a picture of Y.A Tittle with helmet off bleeding from the head in one of his last games as a NY Giant. God forbid this man be carried off the field with that or worst.

Beverly Dwight
3d ago

I think Brady has done an incredible job providing for his family. Why would he give them up for another year or more for football. I don't get it. He should retire yesterday.

