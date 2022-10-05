Read full article on original website
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify
There's nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave -- not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. In the streets of Cape Coral, dozens of residents are now piling up their belongings in front of their homes: beds, cupboards, refrigerators that have become unusable.
Nearly Half a Billion Dollars Has Been Spent on This Ballot Initiative
A pair of ballot measures that would legalize sports gambling in California could prove to be the nascent industry’s first bad bet, amounting to lighting nearly half a billion dollars on fire.Despite mobile sports betting becoming legal in more than half the states in the country following a 2018 Supreme Court decision, no victory for the big money sportsbook apps would be greater than operating in California.Between the online gambling companies, tribal casino operators, and other entities involved, total spending on the pair of referendums has already surpassed $400 million, making it the most expensive ballot referendum in U.S. history.It...
Julia becomes hurricane as it closes in on Central America
Former tropical storm Julia turned into a hurricane Saturday as it swirled towards Central America, where it is expected to make landfall along Nicaragua's Caribbean coast, weather forecasters said. It is expected to make landfall in Nicaragua overnight, then move across the country on Sunday before traveling near or along the Pacific coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala through Monday, the NHC said.
How Does the U.S. Government Declassify Top Secret Documents?
When FBI agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's estate in Florida Aug. 8, 2022, they seized numerous government documents marked confidential, secret and top secret. There was also a box containing 43 folders with classified banners from which documents apparently had been removed, according to an Aug. 30, 2022, U.S. District Court filing.
The Long Strange History of License Plates in the U.S.
Back in 1900, there were just 4,192 motor vehicles in the U.S. But every year, the number of cars was skyrocketing (by 1908, it would reach 63,500). As automobiles grew in popularity, eventually replacing the horse and buggy, state governments needed a way to keep tabs on vehicles. The simple license plate was the solution, with a few letters and numbers stamped into a thin metal sheet to designate a car to its owner.
Store Shelves Still Empty? Blame the 'Bullwhip Effect'
Shortages of basic goods still plague the U.S. economy — 2 1/2 years after the pandemic's onset turned global supply chains upside down. Want a new car? You may have to wait as long as six months, depending on the model you order. Looking for a spicy condiment? Supplies of Sriracha hot sauce have been running dangerously low. And if you feed your cat or dog dry pet food, expect empty shelves or elevated prices.
Ultra-processed Foods May Increase Inflammation, Chronic Disease Risk
In countries such as the U.K., U.S. and Canada, ultra-processed foods now account for 50 percent or more of calories consumed. This is concerning, given that these foods have been linked to a number of different health conditions, including a greater risk of obesity and various chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and dementia.
The 'X' Factor: Why Some Advocates Prefer 'Latine' to 'Latinx'
Most of the debates on the usage of "Latinx" — pronounced "la-teen-ex" — have taken place in the U.S. But the word has begun to spread into Spanish-speaking countries — where it hasn't exactly been embraced. In July 2022, Argentina and Spain released public statements banning the...
