NewsTimes
Who will be UConn men's basketball team's starting point guard this season? Dan Hurley still deciding
ROCKY HILL — Dan Hurley has three starters set in stone as the 2022-23 college basketball season looms a month away. The UConn men's basketball coach said on Friday morning that fans can count on seeing Andre Jackson, Jordan Hawkins and Adama Sanogo in the starting lineup come the Huskies' season-opener on Nov. 7 against Stonehill. All three, Hurley noted, are Big East all-conference level players and potential NBA players a year from now.
milfordmirror.com
Ron Luneau steps down as West Haven baseball coach
Ron Luneau is not done with coaching by a long shot. Despite stepping down as the head coach of the West Haven baseball team, Luneau plans to stay on as an assistant coach for West Haven football and hopes to also help out whomever gets hired as the new West Haven baseball coach.
NewsTimes
Meet Samson Aletan, Yale men's basketball's highest-rated recruit in program history
The highest-rated recruit in Yale men's basketball history only started taking basketball seriously about five years ago. The summer before eighth grade, Samson Aletan's father, Samuel, died of a heart attack. Samuel Aletan, a Nigerian immigrant, was Samson's...
Eyewitness News
Hartford goes Bananas: popular baseball circus coming to Dunkin Donuts Park
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Savannah Bananas are taking their traveling baseball circus on the road to Dunkin Donuts Park to play the Hartford Yard Goats next Summer. “Banana ball” will arrive in Hartford on August 14th, the heart of next baseball season. This is the first time the...
zip06.com
Joseph R. Tulli
Joseph R. “Joe” Tulli, 80, passed away Sept. 26 after 52 years of North Branford residence. The eldest son of Italian immigrants, Edith Clare and Giuseppe Tulli, he was born in 1942, in New Haven before moving to West Haven in 1947. He attended Gateway Community College, and...
zip06.com
Thomas C. Luce
Thomas C. Luce, 76, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of East Haven, passed away Oct. 2 in Florence. He was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Derby to Charles and Vivien (Crocker) Luce. Thomas is survived by his three loving children, Robert W. Luce (Anne-Marie) of N. Stonington, Sheryl Doebrick (George)...
Connecticut Teacher of the Year announced
Connecticut’s Teacher of the Year for 2023 is an instructor at Bristol Eastern High School. Science teacher Carolyn Kielma learned of the honor this morning during a surprise assembly at the school.
zip06.com
People in the News
• The following North Haven students were named to the University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester: Megan Arnold, Jillian Chiaramonte, Matt Dellavalle, Matt Labanara, Morgan Sullivan. • The following North Haven students were named to the Fairfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2022...
Eyewitness News
Multiple fights lead to early dismissal at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven dismissed students early Friday because of fights. School officials told Eyewitness News multiple fights led to a lockdown. The school then closed early for the day. No other details are available. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
zip06.com
Nobile A. Zambrano
Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.
zip06.com
Joan Paul: An In at the Inn
Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
NBC Connecticut
Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers
A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle. Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
Torrington Will Shine When This Area of Downtown is Reinvented
Excuse my gushing Torrington, but I'm still in the honeymoon phase of moving my life into you, and I want to take a minute to tell you how much I appreciate my new home. Since my wife and I moved to T-town in February, we've been so impressed with the city's renaissance. Torrington's commitment to improving the culture is inspiring. Beautiful murals have been commissioned throughout the city, the arts thrive. A community radio station? New businesses have been announcing their arrival on social media every day.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President
The Director of Institutional Advancement claims she was the target of two separate “tirades” by President Toro during committee meetings. The post CCSU employee blows whistle on alleged abuse by University President appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Connecticut towns rejecting ‘mega warehouses’
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) – A so-called “mega warehouse” will not be built in Cromwell after the town rejected it. Mega warehouses are an e-commerce phenomenon that developers are trying to get established in the central part of the state. Cromwell town officials voted down the warehouse proposal in a 4-3 vote. They were mostly concerned […]
Government Technology
Hamden, Conn., Mayor Puts Cost of Spring Hack at $500K
(TNS) — A May 26 cybersecurity event that compromised the Hamden's information technology system and affected government email for weeks is expected to cost the town roughly $500,000. The funds cover legal expenses, a forensics investigation, consultation services, a multi-factor authentication upgrade, security awareness training and increased storage space,...
NECN
Cows on the Loose on I-84 in Vernon, Conn.
Multiple cows were seen on Interstate 84 in Vernon this afternoon. An NBC Connecticut viewer captured photos and videos of the uncommon sight. It appears as though a few cows were able to make it out of a person's animal trailer and a short time after, they were walking on the side of the highway.
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
