ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Launches Namesake Foundation

By Allison Babka
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iidah_0iN1fWTx00
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears on the cover of Sports Illustrated for September 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow steadily has been growing into his leadership role with the team. Now he's trying to do the same with the community.

Burrow announced the launching of his first namesake foundation on Oct. 4, with his parents Robin Burrow and Jim Burrow joining the effort. According to the Joe Burrow Foundation website
, the organization's mission is "to provide resources and support to the underprivileged and underserved."

"I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good," Burrow says in a press release. "This Foundation allows me and my family to give back."

In the release, Burrow referenced the food support that Athens County – where he attended high school and played standout football – received after he'd mentioned that the Appalachian region is beset by poverty. "I’m up here for all those kids in Athens County who go home without a lot of food on the table," Burrow said when he accepted the Heisman Trophy in 2019 after a star year in Louisiana State University.

The Joe Burrow Foundation, he says now, will build upon that.

"So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge and Louisiana," Burrow said.

Mental health also will be a focus for the foundation, he said.

"My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well,” Burrow said. [content-2]
The foundation will be led by Burrow as president, Jim as vice president and Robin as secretary and treasurer. Jim Burrow had played defensive back for the Green Bay Packers and other teams in the '70s and early '80s before moving to coaching, including at Ohio University in Athens.


The Joe Burrow Foundation's advisory board includes leaders from the Fifth Third Bank, Procter & Gamble, Hamilton County Municipal Court, Jeff Ruby's and others.

Burrow isn't the only Bengal to launch a community initiative recently. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has created Hubbard's Cupboards to stock Mt. Healthy schools with supplies and snacks .
[content-1] The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-2 for the season after beating the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 29 in front of the largest crowd that the team had ever seen at home . The next game will be on the road against the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 9. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m., and NBC will nationally televise the game.


Stay connected with CityBeat. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Google News , Apple News and Reddit .

Send CityBeat a news or story tip or submit a calendar event .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Football
State
Louisiana State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Society
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Fans Concerned For Michael Strahan: NFL World Reacts

Michael Strahan has built an empire since retiring from the National Football League, doing everything from morning television to commercials to fashion brands, but fans have been concerned for him this week. The "Good Morning America" co-host was off the show for the second time in a week. Many fans...
NFL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Burrow
Person
Robin
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Sports Illustrated#The Joe Burrow Foundation
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Broncos Star Suffered Broken Leg Last Night

As if losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the way that they did wasn't bad enough, the Denver Broncos lost one of their most important players to a serious injury that could cost him most of the remaining season - if not all of it. Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Instagram
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
484
Followers
267
Post
71K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy