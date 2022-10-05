Read full article on original website
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
Why Broncos best option might be to shut Russell Wilson down
Recent injury information on Russell Wilson reveals a worst-case option that might be in the Broncos’ best interest long-term. The Denver Broncos have had a truly horrible start to the 2022 season. At 2-3, they sit alongside the Las Vegas Raiders as the basement dwellers in the AFC West, which was supposed to be an incredibly competitive division.
Cardinals: Oli Marmol makes bold proclamation about first postseason as manager
ST. LOUIS — A year ago, as the bench coach for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oliver Marmol watched as his team was eliminated in a one-game Wild Card matchup in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Now, one year later, as he prepares for his first game as the St....
Phillies-Cardinals: Bryce Harper wants just 1 thing from Yadier Molina
ST. LOUIS — With the Philadelphia Phillies taking a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday afternoon in their best-of-three National League Wild Card matchup, it’s possible that Saturday night will be the final game for Cardinals legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. That potential moment...
Boomer Loser: Crying Oklahoma fan is every Sooner not handling Red River blowout well (Video)
This Oklahoma fan could not handle how horrendously bad the Sooners were at Red River. Oklahoma fans have no reason to watch their sorry football team for the rest of the season. After starting the year out 3-0, including a win over old Big Eight rival Nebraska, the Sooners are...
The Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel and all the doctors did everything right
I really hope you’re sitting down for this. Take a deep breath so that you can properly take this all in. Okay, here goes. Turns out, and this is going to sound really unbelievable, but it turns out that the Miami Dolphins, Mike McDaniel, and all medical personnel that was involved with Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries before at the end of the 1st half against Buffalo did everything correct as the protocol said.
3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling
These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Does Texas football need to be ranked after Red River Rout and Quinn Ewers’ return?
Texas football demolished Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown impressively enough that voters might consider ranking Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns. Is there anything sweeter than a rivalry win? Yes, a rivalry rout. Texas football pulled that off 49-0 on Saturday, taking their demoralized opponent and pummeling them into the...
The Chicago Blackhawks made an interesting late night trade
The Chicago Blackhawks are clearly going to be an active team for a while. Kyle Davidson is a general manager that is strongly committed to building this team in the most painful way which is often the right way. Nothing good in life comes easy. They are trying to make...
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
Deion Sanders breaks up heated Twitter feud between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy
Deion Sanders stepped in between ugly Twitter argument between Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy over career stats, yet the dispute continued. The overall reaction to a historically bad Thursday Night Football game was one of disappointment throughout the NFL. There are questions surrounding the recent additions of Matt Ryan...
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
WATCH: Bryce Harper Homer Gives Phillies 1-0 Lead Over Cardinals in Game 2
Bryce Harper hit his first home run in a postseason game since 2017 Saturday night in the second inning, giving the Philadelphia Phillies an early 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
Pat McAfee picks his big-named College Football Playoff spoiler
On College GameDay Pat McAfee decided to go all-in on USC football as a College Football Playoff contender in Lincoln Riley’s first year. Colin Cowherd isn’t the only media personality who is getting fully behind USC this season. Add Pat McAfee to the list. The newest member of...
Radio call of the Mariners wildcard win will get you ready to run through a wall
The Mariners radio call was absolutely epic as Seattle beat the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card to advance in the MLB playoffs. There’s no better story in the MLB playoffs this year than the Seattle Mariners, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason since 2001.
Toasty Buns: 3 college football coaches failing immediately at new jobs
The first year on the job for these three college football head coaches is not going well at all. While we all wish for the best with every new hire, not every college football head coach is having success right away in his new place of employment. Again, these things...
Corey Kluber giving up the game-winning home run broke the hearts of Cleveland Guardians fans
The Cleveland Guardians defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday, advancing in the playoffs, but did so by defeating Corey Kluber. To say Corey Kluber means a lot to the city of Cleveland and the Cleveland Guardians fanbase would be a huge understatement. Before getting traded away in 2020 for Emmanuel Clase, a Cy Young candidate in 2022, Kluber was the face of the franchise and was the ace pitcher.
Bet $10, Win $200 if Patrick Mahomes Throws 1 TD vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes has 22 passing TDs in eight career games against the Raiders. As long as he gets at least one this Monday Night, BetMGM is giving Chiefs fans an easy $200 off just a $10 bet. You can win even if he doesn’t throw a TD!. Bet $10,...
