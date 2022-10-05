ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Worker falls from Boston’s JFK Library

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2CFy_0iN1eqpk00

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker fell from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the worker’s condition.

Police have roped off the area and a number of emergency vehicles are at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
WSBS

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston

There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Point#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
hot969boston.com

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
nbcboston.com

Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston

A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
WALTHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked

BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coast Guard seeking public’s help in locating man who set sail from Salem towards Florida

SALEM, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who recently set sail from Salem, Massachusetts towards Florida. In a tweet sent out Friday, the Coast Guard says that 22-year-old Matthew Dennis left Salem on September 22 in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat. Dennis was last heard from on the 29th of September, when he was off the coast of Long Island, New York, according to the post.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy