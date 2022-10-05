Worker falls from Boston’s JFK Library

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker fell from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the worker’s condition.

Police have roped off the area and a number of emergency vehicles are at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

