ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner's wife on Russian prison sentence: 'It feels to me as if she's a hostage'

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The wife of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner says that she is terrified for her spouse after the WNBA superstar was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after being convicted on drug possession charges .

Cherelle Griner spoke to CBS Mornings for an interview set to air Thursday.

Griner was convicted last month after Russian authorities say she was found with vape cartridges in her carry-on luggage at Sheremetyevo Airport outside of Moscow in February.

"It's like a movie for me," Cherelle Griner said. "In no world, did I ever (think) that our president and a foreign nation president would be sitting down having to discuss the freedom of my wife. So to me as much as everyone is telling me a different definition of what BG is, it feels to me as if she’s a hostage."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWX0m_0iN1eoJW00
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a courtroom after a hearing outside Moscow in August. Alexander Zemlianichenko, AP

"It terrifies me because when you watch movies sometimes those situations don't end well," she continued. "Sometimes they never get the person back.

"This is my life, so I am sitting there, like, do we get her back, do I ever get to see my wife again? It's terrifying."

Griner, an eight-time seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is set to have her appeal heard Oct. 25.

President Joe Biden met with with Cherelle Griner, and the player’s agent last month and the U.S. government has repeatedly said that Griner was "wrongfully detained."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittney Griner's wife on Russian prison sentence: 'It feels to me as if she's a hostage'

Comments / 981

Chris Johnson
3d ago

Let's see she had illegal drugs in Russia and then she has claimed for years how she hates the United States she takes a knee before every athletic event and now she wants the country she hates so bad to save her if you can't do the time don't do the crime

Reply(71)
527
Joey Heinemann
3d ago

Right where she belongs! She disgraced herself, her flag & her country! Mabe whenever gets out she'll think twice about how good it feels to be back in America & apologize for her ignorance!!!

Reply(18)
339
Martamasnurd
3d ago

She broke the law while in a foreign country. She even admitted to breaking the law. Just because the United States government and courts don’t enforce our laws does not mean other countries won’t.

Reply(4)
258
Related
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s wife details “most disturbing call” with Griner

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner has been held in Russian custody since February 17 when authorities claim they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil inside her luggage. Griner was put on trial – which most experts considered to be a sham – found guilty, and is now serving a nine-year sentence for drug smuggling and possession charges, even though the cannabis had been prescribed to her.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Former NBA player says Nike gave LeBron James billion dollars to keep his mouth shut about concentration camps in China

Former NBA player Royce White delivered controversial remarks concerning LeBron James claiming that the basketball superstar accepted $1 billion from China in exchange for his silence about the plight of imprisoned Uyghurs in China. “LeBron James was given a billion dollars by Nike, the establishment, anti-human, neo-liberal, Marxist, globalist establishment,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brittney Griner
BET

Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Her Last Communication With WNBA Star Was ‘Most Disturbing Call I've Ever Experienced’

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle says she has deep concerns about the imprisoned WNBA star’s well-being after a disturbing phone call. During an Oct. 6 interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cherelle said she’s only had two phone calls with Brittney. During the first call, she felt her wife was okay and that they "could survive this."
BASKETBALL
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
NBA
People

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Says the WNBA Star Is 'At Her Absolute Weakest' Right Now in Russia

Griner's wife Cherelle told CBS Mornings that she has "truly suffered beyond her crime already" Cherelle Griner is speaking candidly about her wife Brittney's mental state as she remains locked up in a Russian prison. In February, the 31-year-old WNBA star was arrested in Russia after airport customs officers found vape cartridges containing .7 grams of cannabis oil in her luggage. Six months later, she was sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison on charges of smuggling drugs into the country, a decision her lawyers called "absolutely unreasonable." Brittney's lawyers soon...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Prison#Phoenix Mercury#Russian#Cbs Mornings#Gayleki
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Brittney Griner Is at Her ‘Absolute Weakest Moment in Life’ as She Awaits Appeal Trial, Says Her Wife

Brittney Griner’s wife says the WNBA star is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” in Cherelle Griner’s first televised interview since Griner was sentenced to nine years for bringing vape cartridges into Russia. “She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” Cherelle Griner told CBS Mornings’ Gayle King in an interview that aired Thursday. “On its face, it just seems like my wife is a hostage. To know that our government and a foreign government is sitting down and negotiating for her release, she’s a hostage.” During...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US soccer president tells CNN more misconduct cases reported

The U.S. Soccer Federation received three new reports of misconduct in the sport this week after details of systemic emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League were revealed in an independent investigation, U.S. Soccer Federation President Cindy Parlow Cone told CNN. Parlow Cone was interviewed twice...
SOCCER
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

632K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy