Gov. Gianforte receives update on fentanyl problem in Butte

BUTTE - Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Butte on Tuesday to receive an update from community leaders in their fight against the fentanyl problem.

The governor heard from members of Butte's community action group that was formed after Butte had six reported overdose deaths from fentanyl this year.

Law enforcement, health officials, and community members provided suggestions and needs in trying to solve this growing problem in Butte.

Town Pump pledged $100,000 to go to an advertisement campaign on social media to warn young people of the dangers of fentanyl.

“We've lost six lives so far this year, we can't afford to wait any longer, we have to really educate everybody about the dangers of this,” said Bill McGladdery of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.

The governor praised Butte for organizing an action committee to tackle this issue which has become a state-wide problem.