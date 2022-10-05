ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Bernard, OH

The Independent

Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker

Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Briana B.

Teen Breaks Up With Boyfriend After Finding Out He Stole From School

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand, used with permission. In high school, my boyfriend at the time was really sweet to me, but he had a dark side that I wasn't aware of initially. We were the best of friends, but when we weren't together, he would get himself into a great deal of trouble.
Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing

A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
Professional Bull Rider Ouncie Mitchell Dead at 27 After Girlfriend Allegedly Shot Him After Event

LaShawn Denise Bagley was arrested on suspicion of murder A professional bull rider was fatally shot in what police are calling a domestic-violence related homicide. The Salt Lake Police Department arrested 21-year-old LaShawn Denise Bagley on suspicion of murder in the death of Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who was known in bull riding circles as Ouncie Mitchell. Allen, 27, was found with "at least one gunshot wound" outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City around 12:06 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Allen came...
Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
Aabha Gopan

Man furious at girlfriend for 'forgetting' to feed his 5-year-old

Neglecting a child can have long-lasting effects on their behavior and physical health. Such children might have anxiety, self-esteem issues, depression, and more. Additionally, in most states physically neglecting a child by not providing adequate clothing, nutrition, hygiene, and shelter is punishable.
17-year-old charged with killing of two North Carolina high school students

A 17-year-old has been charged with the killing of two North Carolina high school students who were found shot to death on a rural trail by four-wheeler riders.The bodies of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were discovered on Sunday in western Orange County with gunshot wounds after they had been reported missing by their families.The suspect, who was not yet in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and who has not been named, is the subject of a juvenile petition for two counts of first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.Woods was reported missing by her stepfather...
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Parents of 5-year-old boy found after he was dropped off at wrong school

FORT LAUDERDALE -- County child protective services officials were investigating after a 5-year-old Lauderdale Lakes elementary school student was apparently dropped off at the wrong school Monday, prompting a frantic search for his parents, authorities said.The Broward County Sheriff's Office initially asked for the public's help to find the parents of the boy after he was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary School shortly after 9 a.m. Investigators said in a written statement issued around 3:45 p.m. that the boy's parent's had been found.The boy was found wandering around outside the school although he was not registered to attend the school.He was initially placed in the care of Child Protective Investigations Section workers before his parents were located.It was not immediately clear if the parents would face charges or what led to him being dropped off at a school he did not attend.
Mary Duncan

Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
