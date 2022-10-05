Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
CBS Sports
Watch Memphis vs. Houston: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
The Memphis Tigers and the Houston Cougars are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 7 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. Memphis made easy work of the Temple Owls last week...
Houston Fans Call for Coach Dana Holgorsen’s Firing During Memphis Game
College football Friday nights can be a lot of fun. For Houston fans, it has been a nightmare, and now they want Dana Holgorsen gone. The head coach took over in 2019, and it was good at first. However, this season has made things hard on fans. A 2-3 record heading into this matchup with Memphis did not help.
actionnews5.com
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
Garden & Gun
The Snow Cone You Didn’t Know You Were Craving
I was once an unbeliever. Approaching the order window at Jerry’s Sno Cones after a sweat-soaked slog around the Memphis Zoo a few summers ago, I was aware of the option to upgrade my cone to a Supreme, meaning it would be layered with soft-serve vanilla ice cream. But I knew that a cherry-lime snow cone represented perfection on its own, and this Supreme gimmickry seemed a clear case of gilding the icy lily (and just plain weird).
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
Mississippi River traffic halted by barges grounded by low water
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching...
fox8live.com
A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor appoints COO Doug McGowen as new MLGW president
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Light, Gas and Water undergoes decision-making on its energy source and current CEO and President J.T. Young plans to resign in the coming days, Mayor Jim Strickland has plans for the future. Strickland recommended the appointment of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as...
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Fight between two women leads to gunfire, tenants diving for cover in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing several counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault after police say he fired a rifle near an apartment building in Frayser Monday night. Investigators said it all started with a fight between two women in the parking lot of the Pershing Park apartments and ended with one […]
wpln.org
The Memphis and TVA breakup saga is about money. But it’s also about pollution and environmental racism.
For three years, Memphis, Light, Gas and Water has been considering leaving the Tennessee Valley Authority. Last month, the local power company reversed course and suggested signing a 20-year contract with TVA. The MLGW Board was expected to vote on the contract Wednesday, but, after a month of community pushback,...
Elderly man with medical condition missing from Memphis, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man from Memphis. Neavery Anderson was last seen in a large jacket or bathrobe in the area of Cromwell Avenue early Friday morning. He was last seen on foot, according to...
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
Vacant Memphis church set on fire twice in same day, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A vacant church in Memphis was set on fire twice Thursday afternoon, according to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD). The blaze happened at a church in the 1500 block of S. Perkins. The first fire was set at 4:29 p.m., and the second was set at...
1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
