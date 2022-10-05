ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 8 results and highlights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Week 8 of Friday Football Fever featured a trio of terrific games across the Mid-South. Our game of the week pitted two Mississippi powerhouses against one another, with undefeated Southaven welcoming South Panola to town. The Tigers lead 14-7 at halftime, but the Chargers put up 21 points in the second half to move to 6-0 on the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm

Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Football
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Memphis, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Dana Holgorsen
Person
Ryan Silverfield
Garden & Gun

The Snow Cone You Didn’t Know You Were Craving

I was once an unbeliever. Approaching the order window at Jerry’s Sno Cones after a sweat-soaked slog around the Memphis Zoo a few summers ago, I was aware of the option to upgrade my cone to a Supreme, meaning it would be layered with soft-serve vanilla ice cream. But I knew that a cherry-lime snow cone represented perfection on its own, and this Supreme gimmickry seemed a clear case of gilding the icy lily (and just plain weird).
MEMPHIS, TN
fox8live.com

A major port & the Coast Guard closely monitor Mississippi River levels

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low Mississippi River levees impacted Plaquemines Parish’s water systems and there are concerns what is happening to river traffic in some neighboring states could impact the New Orleans area. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Jim Fothergill is with Sector New Orleans. “Currently, the New Orleans gauge...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Basketball#Broncos#American Football#Memphis Tigers Prediction#Texas Tech
actionnews5.com

Memphis mayor appoints COO Doug McGowen as new MLGW president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As Memphis Light, Gas and Water undergoes decision-making on its energy source and current CEO and President J.T. Young plans to resign in the coming days, Mayor Jim Strickland has plans for the future. Strickland recommended the appointment of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen as...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
NCAA
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 2 injured after 3 overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three shootings have left one person dead and two others in the hospital. All of this happened across Memphis in less than an hour and a half. A woman was shot in the 5900 block of Shelby Oaks Drive at just after 7 p.m. She was taken to Regional One hospital in […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy