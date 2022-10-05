ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains Township, PA

Nude man accused of police chase in stolen car

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he led officers on a chase in a stolen car that ended with him being arrested.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. officers were called to 400 Blue Bird Court for a woman screaming in the background of a 911 call.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they saw a man walking towards a car parked in the driveway. The man, later identified as Robin Medina De La Cruz, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, told officers that it was “ok” and entered the gray Nissan sedan, police say.

Investigators state the officers ordered Medina De La Cruz to stop but he ignored them, driving the car off and nearly hitting the police patrol unit.

As stated in the affidavit, Medina De La Cruz fled through the mobile home park leading police on a high-speed chase. Police said they lost sight of Medina De La Cruz until they found him traveling along Jumper Road turning onto State Route 315.

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

Once officers put on their sirens, they say it caused Medina De La Cruz to speed and lose control and he collided with a curb in front of the First National Community Bank, hitting a light pole, as stated in court documents.

Investigators said they ordered Medina De La Cruz out of the car with his hands up. He complied but then ran from the officer, police say. Police state they were able to find Medina De La Cruz near the Cabin Armory, completely naked with his hands in the air.

According to Plains police, they went back to interview the woman who called 911 and she informed them Medina De La Cruz walked into her house naked demanding car keys and clothes.

The victim gave Medina De La Cruz her keys, a jacket, and a blanket however, he pushed her into a chair and removed her black sweat pants to put on himself, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say Medina De La Cruz then tied up the victim’s ankles with a power cord and used a red lanyard to tie up her hands.

The victim then reported Medina De La Cruz smoked a few puffs of her cigarette she left in the living room and then exited the house fleeing the scene from police.

Medina De La Cruz has been charged with burglary, unlawful restrain, theft, reckless endangerment, fleeing police, and simple assault.

Man accused of intentionally crashing into home

DYBERRY TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Honesdale man has been arrested and faces charges for allegedly driving his car into an occupied residence. Pennsylvania State Police say they responded to the report of a man who crashed his into a home in the 100 block of Weniger Hill Road Friday evening around 5:00 pm.
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

Teen arrested after chase with PSP, four wanted

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for four people who fled from a hit-and-run crash in a stolen car, leaving one teen to get arrested. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 31, around 3:00 a.m., troopers tried to pull over five people inside a stolen 2013 Ford Escape for a traffic violation.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Police chase ends with heroin, cocaine seized

ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after a traffic stop turned police chase found him in possession of heroin and crack cocaine. According to the Ashley Police Department, on Wednesday around 5:00 p.m. officers saw a Nissan pickup truck pass by, whose license plate number was registered to a Toyota.
ASHLEY, PA
WBRE

Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Motorcycle chase on I-80 ends with arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a motorcycle chase on Interstate 80 ended with the operator's arrest on Thursday. Officials say they witnessed a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling on State Route 611 at a high rate of speed and passing multiple vehicles in the center turning lane Thursday evening.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman at casino accused of spitting on officer

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a drunk woman at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Hotel & Casino, spit on an officer while she was being taken into custody. According to the Plains Township Police Department, officers were called to the Mohegan Sun Resort for a report of a highly intoxicated guest being aggressive toward
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman finds dropped wallet, allegedly helps herself to the contents

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman could be responsible for $71 of restitution after allegedly taking a wallet and its contents after it had been dropped on the floor of a store in Williamsport. Erica Nicole Gavlock, 36, noticed the wallet as she stood in line with her three juvenile children on July 23 at the Dollar General on Washington Boulevard. She reached down and placed the wallet into her purse, quickly paid for her items, and left the store, police said.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say two men were transported to a regional trauma center with gunshot wounds Friday night. Officials from the Hazleton City Police Department said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fulton Court and Noble Street in Hazleton around 5:45 pm on Friday.
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Shooting suspect brought back to PA on homicide charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect police say was involved in a shooting that left one man dead in Kingston has been brought back to Luzerne County. Tyquan Lassiter, 26 of Hackensack, NJ, was arrested on September 23 in connection to a homicide in Kingston Borough on September 10, as stated by the DA Sam Sanguedolce.
KINGSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Police seek suspect in jewelry theft from mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspected jewel thief in Luzerne County. Tyron Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, is wanted on burglary, theft, and related charges. Investigators say Lawson stole more than 400 pieces of jewelry worth over $200,000 from Banter by Piercing Pagoda in the Wyoming
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man wanted, $200K worth of jewelry stolen from Wyoming Valley Mall

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry from Banter by Piercing Pagoda inside the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on September 22, Tyron Malik Lawson, 35, of Wilkes-Barre, used a tool to manipulate a lock on two
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Two teens charged with assault on a classmate

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two teenagers who investigators say assaulted their 15-year-old classmate on the Bloomsburg University campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 25 around 8:30 p.m., an incident occurred at the Bloomsburg University campus housing involving teens who live in Bradford County. The victim, 15, reported to police
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for pretending to be police officer and searching man in restaurant parking lot

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Winfield man allegedly pretended to be a police officer at a Snyder County restaurant parking lot and illegally searched a man and his vehicle. State police at Selinsgrove say on Sept. 5, Nikolas Tsanko Lontine Bolig, 29, told people at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township he was an off-duty police officer. Bolig saw the accuser, Ryan Hoke, in the parking lot and identified himself as
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for suspect involved in theft at Muncy Sheetz

Muncy, Pa. — State police at Montoursville are looking for the pictured suspect who was involved in a retail theft on June 9 at the Muncy Sheetz store. The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the store at 45 Muncy Creek Blvd. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Urban at PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-8477.
MUNCY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
WBRE

Body recovery shut down one lane on Interstate 80

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was on the scene of a body recovery of a 26-year-old man that shut down Interstate 80 eastbound down to one lane. PSP was called to the area around 9:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a body found near Interstate 80. According to Chief Jennifer Lyon at
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

