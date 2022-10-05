Nude man accused of police chase in stolen car

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a man after they say he led officers on a chase in a stolen car that ended with him being arrested.

According to the Plains Township Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 p.m. officers were called to 400 Blue Bird Court for a woman screaming in the background of a 911 call.

Officers arrived on the scene and said they saw a man walking towards a car parked in the driveway. The man, later identified as Robin Medina De La Cruz, 19, of Wilkes-Barre, told officers that it was “ok” and entered the gray Nissan sedan, police say.

Investigators state the officers ordered Medina De La Cruz to stop but he ignored them, driving the car off and nearly hitting the police patrol unit.

As stated in the affidavit, Medina De La Cruz fled through the mobile home park leading police on a high-speed chase. Police said they lost sight of Medina De La Cruz until they found him traveling along Jumper Road turning onto State Route 315.

Once officers put on their sirens, they say it caused Medina De La Cruz to speed and lose control and he collided with a curb in front of the First National Community Bank, hitting a light pole, as stated in court documents.

Investigators said they ordered Medina De La Cruz out of the car with his hands up. He complied but then ran from the officer, police say. Police state they were able to find Medina De La Cruz near the Cabin Armory, completely naked with his hands in the air.

According to Plains police, they went back to interview the woman who called 911 and she informed them Medina De La Cruz walked into her house naked demanding car keys and clothes.

The victim gave Medina De La Cruz her keys, a jacket, and a blanket however, he pushed her into a chair and removed her black sweat pants to put on himself, as stated in the affidavit.

Police say Medina De La Cruz then tied up the victim’s ankles with a power cord and used a red lanyard to tie up her hands.

The victim then reported Medina De La Cruz smoked a few puffs of her cigarette she left in the living room and then exited the house fleeing the scene from police.

Medina De La Cruz has been charged with burglary, unlawful restrain, theft, reckless endangerment, fleeing police, and simple assault.

