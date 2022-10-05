ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission: Meet the astronauts who flew into space today

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA and SpaceX sent four highly trained crew members to the International Space Station as part of the Crew-5 mission on Tuesday afternoon.

Crew-5 has one seasoned astronaut and three others who have never been to space before.

Here are some details on the Crew-5 team:

NASA astronaut Nicole Aunapu Mann

Mann will sever as mission commander for Crew-5.

She was selected by NASA to become an astronaut in June 2013.

Mann is a California native who served as a test pilot as a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Officials said she has served twice aboard aircraft carriers in support of combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mann is registered with the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes and will be the first indigenous woman from NASA to go to space.

The Crew-5 mission will be the debut spaceflight for Mann.

NASA astronaut Josh Cassada

Cassada will sever as a pilot for Crew-5.

He was selected by NASA to become an astronaut in 2013.

He grew up in White Bear Lake, Minnesota and is a physicist and U.S. Navy test pilot.

After two operational deployments, including 23 combat missions, Cassada worked as an instructor at the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School.

Cassada has more than 4,000 flight hours in over 45 different aircraft.

The Crew-5 mission will be the debut spaceflight for Cassada.

JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata

Wakata is a veteran astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

He will serve as a mission specialist for Crew 5.

Wakata has flown to space on four previous NASA missions.

He first flew to space in 1996 on the space shuttle for the STS-92 mission and worked on the assembly of the International Space Station.

On Expedition 39, he led the international crew as the first Japanese Commander of the ISS.

The Crew-5 mission will be the fifth spaceflight for Wakata.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina

Kikina will serve as a mission specialist for Crew 5.

She will be the first Russian cosmonaut to fly aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The Crew-5 mission will be the debut spaceflight for Kikina.

Channel 9 will have continuing coverage on the Crew-5 mission and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

