TMZ.com
Alec Baldwin and Kids Hit the Zoo on Heels of 'Rust' Settlement
Alec Baldwin's gotta be breathing sighs of relief over settling the "Rust" wrongful death lawsuit, and his first stop after the announcement is the Bronx Zoo ... with most of his kids. Alec's pulling major dad duty Wednesday ... getting in some QT at the world-famous zoo with 4 of...
Alec Baldwin Settles With Halyna Hutchins’ Family After 'Rust' Shooting
The settlement was reached after a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Baldwin and others following Hutchins’ 2021 shooting death.
Alec Baldwin reaches settlement with estate of cinematographer killed on Rust set
Alec Baldwin and Rust Productions have reached a settlement with the estate of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of the film. Matthew Hutchins, her widower, will be the executive producer on the film when production restarts in January next year, according to Deadline. The family of...
'Rust' cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film “Rust” has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and production will resume on the project in January.
Alec Baldwin Settled The 'Rust' Shooting Lawsuit & He's Actually Going To Finish The Movie
Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit with the family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer whom he fatally shot in an on-set accident while rehearsing for a Western movie called Rust. The deal will actually save the movie from being scrapped altogether, and the victim's husband is now going to join...
Collider
18-Year-Old Filmmaker William Atticus Parker Lands Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright for His Second Feature Film
The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Widower Of Halyna Hutchins Reaches Settlement With Alec Baldwin In Wrongful-Death Suit
In October 2021, Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, with a prop gun on the movie set of the film “Rust.” As we previously noted, Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, is a corporate associate in the Los Angeles office of Latham & Watkins. The widower quickly lawyered up, hiring Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, an L.A.-based plaintiffs’ firm specializing in wrongful-death litigation. He officially filed suit last February.
‘Rust’ Producers Settle Wrongful Death Suit Over Fatal Shooting, Production Will Resume
It’s been almost exactly one year since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust. Hutchins was killed when she was struck by a live round discharged from a gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin. (Director Joel Souza was injured in the same incident as well.) Amidst a criminal investigation into the incident, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film. But now, per Deadline, that suit has been settled, and filming on Rust will actually move forward, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, listed as an executive producer on the project.
