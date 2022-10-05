ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin and Kids Hit the Zoo on Heels of 'Rust' Settlement

Alec Baldwin's gotta be breathing sighs of relief over settling the "Rust" wrongful death lawsuit, and his first stop after the announcement is the Bronx Zoo ... with most of his kids. Alec's pulling major dad duty Wednesday ... getting in some QT at the world-famous zoo with 4 of...
Collider

18-Year-Old Filmmaker William Atticus Parker Lands Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright for His Second Feature Film

The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Widower Of Halyna Hutchins Reaches Settlement With Alec Baldwin In Wrongful-Death Suit

In October 2021, Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, with a prop gun on the movie set of the film “Rust.” As we previously noted, Matt Hutchins, Halyna’s husband, is a corporate associate in the Los Angeles office of Latham & Watkins. The widower quickly lawyered up, hiring Panish Shea Boyle Ravipudi, an L.A.-based plaintiffs’ firm specializing in wrongful-death litigation. He officially filed suit last February.
Alec Baldwin
ScreenCrush

‘Rust’ Producers Settle Wrongful Death Suit Over Fatal Shooting, Production Will Resume

It’s been almost exactly one year since the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film Rust. Hutchins was killed when she was struck by a live round discharged from a gun held by star and producer Alec Baldwin. (Director Joel Souza was injured in the same incident as well.) Amidst a criminal investigation into the incident, Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the producers of the film. But now, per Deadline, that suit has been settled, and filming on Rust will actually move forward, with Hutchins’ husband, Matthew, listed as an executive producer on the project.
TheDailyBeast

Man Allegedly Assaults Flight Attendant While Tripping on Shrooms

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a crew member on a United Airlines flight while high on magic mushrooms, according to an affidavit. Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly ran up and down the aisles yelling “obscenities” on the flight from Miami to Washington, D.C. and broke off a plastic piece of the bathroom door and entered—while someone was in the bathroom. When flight attendants asked him take his seat, he refused and laid on the floor, NBC News reports, citing court filings. After a flight attendant attempted again to get him into his seat, he allegedly attacked her, grabbing her right breast. He was eventually restrained by passengers, crew members, and law enforcement, and finally handcuffed. Sevilla is said to have later told the FBI he had had taken the psychedelics shortly before boarding the flight. He is set to appear in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.Read it at NBC News
