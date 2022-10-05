ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
rochesterfirst.com

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
FLORIDA STATE
rochesterfirst.com

NYSP Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York State Police have confirmed that Kevin Bruen is resigning from his post as New York State Police Superintendent. His resignation is effective October 19. This comes after the Governor’s Office told NEWS10 they that were investigating Bruen but did not specify why. As...
ALBANY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

‘We will appeal’: Hochul on challenged gun laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Kathy Hochul said on Friday she is working with the attorney general to appeal the recent court ruling, placing temporary restrictions on gun laws. The new gun laws were introduced on Sept 1, but a federal judge out of Syracuse said some of them...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy