ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners

DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Sanford, FL
Society
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
City
Sanford, FL
State
Florida State
Sanford, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Food Drink#Hurricane Ian#German
click orlando

Marion County collecting donations for Hurricane Ian relief

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County is collecting hurricane relief donations to help communities throughout Florida hit by Hurricane Ian. The collection drive runs through Oct. 22. The items most needed are: non-perishable/dry goods, water, clothing, personal hygiene items, baby and pet care-related items (i.e. diapers, formula, wipes), insect...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set to open for Orange County residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Barnett Park in Orange County, according to officials. The DRC will be open daily for Orange County residents from 9 a.m. to 6.p.m. at the park located at 4801 W Colonial Drive in Orlando. County officials said the gates to the park will open at 7 a.m.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mynews13.com

Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel

A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
WESH

Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated

SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Deputies search for missing, edangered Marion County man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said Thursday they are searching for a Marion County man who is missing and considered endangered. George Bastian, 56, was last seen leaving his home at 12589 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield on Sept. 29, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING:...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy