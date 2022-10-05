Read full article on original website
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
WESH
Man borrowed Orange County couple’s phone to steal their money, they say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County couple says a man who told them he was stranded ripped them off. They let him use their phone because he said he needed to call a friend to get help. Instead of calling for help, he used their phone to tap...
click orlando
Salvation Army delivers donations to Hurricane Ian victims after partnering with News 6
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Salvation Army delivered donations to Orange County hurricane victims Friday, just days after a donation drive with News 6 collected more than 100,000 items. Judith Montedeoca is one of many people living in Cypress Landing Apartments whose homes were flooded during Hurricane Ian. Coupled...
click orlando
‘The hurricane came and destroyed it:’ Orlo Vista residents salvage what they can after Ian’s flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday morning, Orange County Commissioner Victoria Siplin and other volunteers from community organizations — including Winter Park NJROTC — took part in a cleanup in a number of local neighborhoods, including the Orlo Vista community. This, after floodwaters invaded homes there as a result of Hurricane Ian.
click orlando
City supports Cocoa police chief despite complaint, unpopularity with officers
COCOA, Fla. – Since he was sworn in last year, the city of Cocoa says Chief Evander Collier has helped reduce crime and led a more diverse police force. But a report from July says the city’s first Black police chief was investigated for racial comments to two of his officers.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
fox35orlando.com
Sanford neighborhoods still buried underwater following Ian's destruction in Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Imagine having a foot of water inside your home and having to row a half-mile every day, just to get to your car. It’s what people in one Central Florida neighborhood are doing multiple times a day. It’s the new reality for homeowners along Beacon Dr....
click orlando
Marion County collecting donations for Hurricane Ian relief
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County is collecting hurricane relief donations to help communities throughout Florida hit by Hurricane Ian. The collection drive runs through Oct. 22. The items most needed are: non-perishable/dry goods, water, clothing, personal hygiene items, baby and pet care-related items (i.e. diapers, formula, wipes), insect...
click orlando
Fire that engulfed abandoned Ocala home under control within minutes, officials say
OCALA, Fla. – Firefighters in Ocala responded to an abandoned building “fully engulfed in flames” Friday night and had the blaze under control within three minutes, according to a news release. Crews were dispatched around 8:52 p.m. after an officer with the Ocala Police Department reported a...
click orlando
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center set to open for Orange County residents
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is scheduled to open on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Barnett Park in Orange County, according to officials. The DRC will be open daily for Orange County residents from 9 a.m. to 6.p.m. at the park located at 4801 W Colonial Drive in Orlando. County officials said the gates to the park will open at 7 a.m.
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
Happening today: Food, diaper giveaway for Orlando residents reeling from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Several local organizations have teamed up for a Hurricane Ian relief event on Wednesday morning. Orlando residents impacted by the storm will be able to pick up baby supplies, food boxes and limited amounts of water starting at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Dr. James R. Smith Center.
mynews13.com
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
leesburg-news.com
Former Leesburg mayor arrested after alleged attack on EMS personnel
A former Leesburg mayor has been arrested after allegedly attacking EMS personnel summoned to his waterfront home to render medical assistance. Robert Bone, head of the Bone Law Firm and a former Leesburg commissioner who previously served as mayor, fell and hit his head on Oct. 1 prompting his wife to call 911, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. His wife said Bone had been “heavily drinking all evening and has been abusing his prescription medication,” the report said. The 59-year-old fell to the floor and hit his nose/mouth area, the report said.
click orlando
Volusia County leaders estimate over a quarter billion in damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The latest estimate of the damage wrought in Volusia County by Hurricane Ian has surpassed a quarter of a billion dollars, according to the county’s Emergency Management Director Jim Judge. Speaking at Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach Shores, Judge said the estimate rises...
WESH
Volunteers provide thousands of meals for Volusia County residents impacted by flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach saw Central Florida's highest rainfall levels and strongest winds during the hurricane. Despite spread damage and flooding, food is still getting to people who need it the most. "It's 31 inches of water when it all started out and now we're down...
click orlando
SunRail: Kissimmee tracks possibly repaired by late October after Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – SunRail hopes to have rail service restored by the end of the month to its southernmost destinations, following damage from Hurricane Ian. The commuter rail line released new aerial pictures of the damage near the Kissimmee station Friday, showing an area under the tracks that collapsed during the storm.
WESH
Sanford assisted living home residents evacuated
SANFORD, Fla. — The Marina Isle Waterfront Assisted Living facility in Sanford sits high, but as precaution, Seminole County emergency management officials notified the director to evacuate because of potential swelling of Lake Monroe and Florida Power & Light issues. "We are not in fear of any water penetrating...
click orlando
Deputies search for missing, edangered Marion County man
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said Thursday they are searching for a Marion County man who is missing and considered endangered. George Bastian, 56, was last seen leaving his home at 12589 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield on Sept. 29, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING:...
