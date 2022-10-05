ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Alabama NewsCenter — Renew Our Rivers volunteers spiff up Chattahoochee River in advance of kayak World Cup, riverfront festival

By Alabama News Center
alabamawx.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alabamawx.com

A Very Nice, Sunny, & Mild Midday Across the Area

AT 12:50 PM: Skies are clear across the area at this time, with only a few clouds over the southeastern parts of the area. Temperatures as of the 12 pm roundup were in the mid 60s to the lower 80s across the area. Haleyville was the cool spot at 65º. Eufaula was the warm spot at 81º. Birmingham was sitting at 70º.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
MACON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phenix City, AL
Columbus, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
Phenix City, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
City
Columbus, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kayaks#Chattahoochee River#Spiff#Local Life#Localevent
Opelika-Auburn News

Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers

In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Real News Network

Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it

On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
COTTONTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Society
WTVM

Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Communities Mourn Opelika Icon

OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership

Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago. Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched...
LEE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Schools Board Appoints Member to District 7 Seat

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Schools Board of Education appointed Napoleon “Sonny” Stringer to the District 7 seat Thursday, Oct. 6, by a majority 4-to-2 vote from the board members. The seat was left vacant due to the passing of previous District 7 seat holder, Brian...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man arrested after 11-year-old shot on Meade Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An eleven-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the boy was shot in his right arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Meade Street on Oct. 7, 2022. Officers responded to the […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy