Alabama NewsCenter — Renew Our Rivers volunteers spiff up Chattahoochee River in advance of kayak World Cup, riverfront festival

alabamawx.com
A Very Nice, Sunny, & Mild Midday Across the Area
AT 12:50 PM: Skies are clear across the area at this time, with only a few clouds over the southeastern parts of the area. Temperatures as of the 12 pm roundup were in the mid 60s to the lower 80s across the area. Haleyville was the cool spot at 65º. Eufaula was the warm spot at 81º. Birmingham was sitting at 70º.
Columbus: City auction happening on Saturday, October 8
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The City Auction is happening this weekend. The auction will be on Oct. 8, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Potential buyers can preview the items being sold on Oct. 7, from 9:00 a.m. through 3:00 p.m. Items being sold include vehicles, furniture, and more. The auction will be in parking lot […]
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
WSFA
Longtime WVAS-FM broadcaster killed in Macon County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WVAS 90.7 FM broadcaster Melvin “Mel” Marshall has died after a single-vehicle crash in Macon County. Officials said the crash happened Thursday on County Road 13, shortly after Marshall finished his early morning show on the Alabama State University radio station. Marshall is...
Union leader claims Westrock paper company has begun to lock out employees at Alabama mill
COTTONTON, Ala. (WRBL) — An anticipated work stoppage at an east Alabama paper mill is underway, a union leader said Thursday morning. Workers were gathering outside the Westrock mill on Alabama Highway 165 before 8 a.m. Russell County Sheriff’s deputies and private security were also on hand. “The company has initiated an illegal lockout,” said […]
thebamabuzz.com
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint will open in former Cheeburger Cheeburger space in Auburn
Big news, Auburn folks! Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint—already a Huntsville and Birmingham favorite—is coming to downtown Auburn. Keep reading for more details about the exciting new spot. Farewell to Cheeburger Cheeburger. The new burger joint will take over the former location of Cheeburger Cheeburger, a...
Alabama man killed when truck hits ditch and flips into a utility pole
An Alabama man was killed Thursday morning after his truck left the road, struck a ditch and then overturned and hit a utility pole, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Tuskegee, Alabama, man. Melvin Marshall, 69, was...
Senior living community celebrates remodeling with ribbon cutting, band music, cheerleading
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Oaks at Maple Ridge, a senior living community, was recently remodeled, according to Debbie Seeley of the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce. To celebrate, Oaks at Maple Ridge and the Chamber chose to hold a ribbon cutting. As residents, staff and others watched from the front porch of the facility, […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers
In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
WestRock, unions preparing for possible strike at Russell County paper mill
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A potential work stoppage is looming this week at one of the largest employers in Russell County. Talks between WestRock and its three unions have stalled. And the current agreement expires this week. The agreement between WestRock and its unions expired 11 months ago. Extensions have been issued. Contract talks have […]
Police release images of truck involved in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating […]
Real News Network
Alabama paper mill workers want their lives back—and they’re giving up $30,000 to get it
On the morning of Oct. 1, after a 50-hour voting period, almost 500 union members from three United Steel Workers (USW) locals at WestRock’s Mahrt Mill paper mill in Cottonton, Alabama, voted to reject a second contract offer from the company. The refusal to ratify WestRock’s “last, best, and final” offer came as a result of the company insisting on removing contract language pertaining to what the workers there call “penalties” for long hours. Members resoundingly rejected this contract, even though it included an unheard-of $28,000 ratification bonus—increased from an already staggering offer of $20,000, which workers already rejected on Sept. 21.
WTVM
Opelika City Council approves of medical marijuana dispensary sites
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A medical marijuana dispensary may appear in Opelika as soon as next year. Last year the state of Alabama became the 37th in the nation to legalize medical marijuana. Today I spoke with Opelika city leaders to learn what the previous night’s vote meant for the city.
opelikaobserver.com
Communities Mourn Opelika Icon
OPELIKA — It is hard to find the words to express the grief that the Opelika and Auburn communities share after the news of the death of Opelika icon, Lorna Roberts. Roberts died at her home on Friday, Sept. 30. Born to Loren and Elouise Sutton on March 28,...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Voters must now turn to Gov. Ivey on gaming leadership
Meaningful progress in Alabama never happens unless the governor is behind it. Unfortunately, many bad things happen without the governor’s input. This past week, the Alabama Supreme Court issued an opinion that may be a near deathblow to any chance of allowing the state’s citizens an opportunity to vote on a lottery and gaming constitutional amendment.
Valley High School temporarily transitions to virtual in midst of cold, flu breakouts
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) — Valley High School will transition to a virtual learning environment on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, according to the Chambers County School District (CCSD). The CCSD came to this decision due to an outbreak of cold and flu viruses that led to an increase of student absences late last […]
WTVM
22-year-old Auburn man charged with first-degree rape, police say
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A 22-year-old man is behind bars after Auburn police arrest him on a felony warrant for first-degree rape. According to Auburn officials, Koby Kevon Clarke was arrested on Oct. 6 from a report of sexual assault that happened earlier that morning. Police met with the alleged...
WTVM
Increased security at Lee County fair after social media threat
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County fair officially opens its gates today with extra security following a ‘racially inflammatory’ post about the Lee County Fair just a few weeks ago. Fair officials tell me every single person who walks through the gate will be thoroughly searched...
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Schools Board Appoints Member to District 7 Seat
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Schools Board of Education appointed Napoleon “Sonny” Stringer to the District 7 seat Thursday, Oct. 6, by a majority 4-to-2 vote from the board members. The seat was left vacant due to the passing of previous District 7 seat holder, Brian...
Man arrested after 11-year-old shot on Meade Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An eleven-year-old boy is recovering after being shot early Friday morning. According to officials with the Columbus Police Department, the boy was shot in his right arm. He has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Meade Street on Oct. 7, 2022. Officers responded to the […]
