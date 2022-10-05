New Orleans mayor caves, agrees to reimburse $30K first-class travel expenses

New Orleans M ayor LaToya Cantrell agreed to reimburse the city for her first-class travel expenses, caving to mounting public pressure.

Despite the capitulation, Cantrell remained adamant that her use of public funds for travel expenses was above board and done legitimately in her capacity as mayor.

"It is very clear that business was done on behalf of the city of New Orleans. However, I will have to reimburse the city for those business expenses. And so, I’m moving forward to do that," she said, per NOLA.

Although her office did not pinpoint a dollar figure, reporting has indicated that she spent roughly $30,000 on first-class travel.

City policy dictates that municipal workers select the cheapest options for travel or compensate the city for the difference, but Cantrell made the trips as mayor and argued the pricey travel was needed for her safety.

"Anyone who wants to question how I protect myself just doesn't understand the world black women walk in," she quipped at the time.

Between January 2021 and last August, she racked up $29,000 in costs for traveling first class or business class in lieu of coach, the Times-Picayune and the New Orleans Advocate reported . This reportedly included a roughly $18,000 trip to France over the summer.

In addition to Republican detractors, Cantrell weathered criticism from some of her aides and fellow Democrats in the city council over her travel price tag. At-large city council members JP Morrell and Helena Moreno threatened to push for the city to reduce her pay and gave her until Nov. 1 to commit to reimbursing the city.

“I’m glad that the mayor now sees she must repay the people of this city for inappropriately using public dollars," Moreno proclaimed, per the outlet. "It took pressure from the public, the council, and her own team to get to this point, but now we can put this behind us and continue to focus on major issues before us including public safety and the upcoming budget."