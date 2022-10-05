ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

By By DAVID McHUGH AP Business Writer
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lggdO_0iN1Zr6e00

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

Energy ministers meeting at the Vienna headquarters of the OPEC oil cartel cut production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides a token trim in oil production last month, the major cut is an abrupt turnaround from months of restoring deep cuts made during the depths of the pandemic and could help alliance member Russia weather a looming European ban on oil imports.

In a statement, OPEC+ said the decision was based on the "uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks."

The impact of the production cut on oil prices — and thus the price of gasoline made from crude — will be limited somewhat because OPEC+ members are already unable to meet the quotas set by the group.

The alliance also said it was renewing its cooperation between members of the OPEC cartel and non-members, the most significant of which is Russia. The deal was to expire at year's end.

The decision comes as oil trades well below its summer peaks because of fears that major global economies such as the U.S. or Europe will sink into recession due to high inflation, rising interest rates meant to curb rising consumer prices, and uncertainty over Russia's war against in Ukraine.

The fall in oil prices has been a boon to U.S. drivers, who saw lower gasoline prices at the pump before costs recently started ticking up, and for U.S. President Joe Biden as his Democratic Party gears up for congressional elections next month.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. would not extend releases from its strategic reserve to increase global supplies.

Biden has tried to receive credit for gasoline prices falling from their average June peak of $5.02 — with administration officials highlighting a late March announcement that a million barrels a day would be released from the strategic reserve for six months. High inflation is a fundamental drag on Biden's approval and has dampened Democrats' chances in the midterm elections.

Oil supply could face further cutbacks in coming months when a European ban on most Russian imports takes effect in December. A separate move by the U.S. and other members of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies to impose a price cap on Russian oil could reduce supply if Russia retaliates by refusing to ship to countries and companies that observe the cap.

The EU agreed Wednesday on new sanctions that are expected to include a price cap on Russian oil.

Russia "will need to find new buyers for its oil when the EU embargo comes into force in early December and will presumably have to make further price concessions to do so," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note. "Higher prices beforehand — boosted by production cuts elsewhere — would therefore doubtless be very welcome."

Dwindling prospects for a diplomatic deal to limit Iran's nuclear program have also lowered prospects for a return of as much as 1.5 million barrels a day in Iranian oil to the market if sanctions are removed.

Oil prices surged this summer as markets worried about the loss of Russian supplies from sanctions over the war in Ukraine, but they slipped as fears about recessions in major economies and China's COVID-19 restrictions weighed on demand for crude.

International benchmark Brent has sagged as low as $84 in recent days after spending most of the summer months over $100 per barrel.

At its last meeting in September, OPEC+ reduced the amount of oil it produces by 100,000 barrels a day in October. That token cut didn't do much to boost lower oil prices, but it put markets on notice that the group was willing to act if prices kept falling.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Newsweek

No, OPEC's Oil Production Cut Isn't Joe Biden's Fault | Opinion

The analysts (including myself) and journalists who cover the global oil markets sometimes mistake market developments for a game of Risk with two or more masterminds playing for mastery of the board. This week's meeting of OPEC+ member countries, which cut the global crude oil supply by 2.0 million barrels per day (b/d), is a case in point. With the whole world watching, this decision may be over-analyzed for its geopolitical portent. Reporting has suggested it represents a snub of the Biden administration, a realignment of Saudi Arabia with Russia over the United States, a punishment of Europe and Ukraine, a statement against last Friday's price cap on Russian oil cargoes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Embargo#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics#European
POLITICO

Was OPEC's snub just the beginning?

It was a gentleman's agreement. Saudi Arabia exported barrels of oil around the world, and the United States offered security guarantees to the kingdom. But on Wednesday, OPEC — the Saudi-led cartel of oil-producing countries — announced it would make deep cuts to oil production, despite the Biden administration lobbying for the exact opposite.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. eyeing 'alternatives' after OPEC+ cut, Biden says

WASHINGTON/ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden expressed disappointment on Thursday over announced plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output and he and officials said the United States was looking at all possible alternatives to keep prices from rising.
POTUS
profarmer.com

OPEC+ Oil Production Cut Gets Biden to Focus on Venezuela, Congress and Perhaps Another SPR Release

Gallop poll shows major shift to GOP | Karl Rove gives Senate predictions. Soybeans main export sales activity to China ahead of holiday. USDA’s weekly Export Sales update showed subdued activity on sales to China for the week ended Sept. 29, the period leading up to their weeklong holiday. Activity for 2022-23 was listed as net reductions of 1,294 tonnes of wheat, net sales of 14,150 tonnes of corn, net sales of 157,063 tonnes of soybeans and 4,602 running bales of upland cotton. Net sales for 2022 were reported as 2,135 tonnes of beef and 10,115 tonnes of pork.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

US Vs. OPEC? White House Responds To OPEC+ Reduction In Oil Output

The White House on Wednesday responded to OPEC+'s historic reduction of oil, to which President Joe Biden said he is disappointed in the shortsighted decision by the coalition to cut production quotas in the current uncertain macro and geopolitical environment. The White House also said the Department of Energy will...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden facing rerun of summer gas price woes following OPEC production cut

The Biden administration is reliving its summer energy price woes with gas prices back on the rise and a global oil cartel again flouting President Joe Biden's interests just ahead of the midterm elections, putting even more pressure on prices. Biden was blessed with 14 consecutive weeks of falling retail...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Tight inventories push diesel past crude, gasoline; OPEC+ cuts secondary

Diesel futures prices roared ahead Wednesday, reacting more to yet another report of tight inventories than the news of a big cut in OPEC+ allocations that should translate into a crude output reduction of unknown size. Ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) prices on the CME commodity exchange climbed 15.11 cents...
TRAFFIC
Markets Insider

Oil prices have surged 13% in 5 days for their biggest weekly gain since March - and OPEC's production cuts set them up to stay higher for longer, Barclays says

Oil prices rose Friday and were on course for their biggest weekly advance in seven months. WTI oil futures have bulked up nearly 13% for the week that centered on the OPEC+ meeting. Barclays sees a higher-for-longer environment for energy prices after OPEC+ decided to cut output by 2 million...
TRAFFIC
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy