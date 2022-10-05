Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel MavenWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
Disappearance of two children under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for two children who went missing around the same time on Saturday morning. The sheriff's department said that 11-year-old Kobe Jackson and 12-year-old Rodrigo Nunez both went missing around 1 a.m. on Saturday. They are not related but are believed to be together.
WIS-TV
McMaster suggests school shooter hoax calls may have come from “same place”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, Sc. (WIS) - While details remain limited, Governor Henry McMaster gave additional insight on what law enforcement has found on a series of hoax calls which falsely reported school shootings across the state on Wednesday. McMaster told a group of journalists on Thursday SLED Chief...
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
WIS-TV
Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
WRDW-TV
School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.
AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
counton2.com
Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
Hoax school shooting calls made nationwide, including South Carolina, deputies say
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two Lancaster County schools are being checked out by deputies after reports of a shooter on campus Wednesday, but officials say there appear to be no signs of a shooting. Several other agencies also say this appears to be part of a larger trend of likely hoax calls.
Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
20 arrested, 305 dogs rescued after feds take down dogfighting ring in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least 20 people were arrested and 305 dogs were rescued after the takedown of what officials in South Carolina are calling the largest dogfighting operation in state history. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richland County still searching for poll workers for November elections
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Board of Elections offices across the Midlands are still searching for poll workers as we get closer to election day, and some are searching for more than others. "Friday, we think it was around 800, so I think we are on pace with getting what we...
WIS-TV
Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
iheart.com
Richland County Student Charged For Allegedly Bringing Loaded Gun To School
(Richland County, SC)- A student in Richland County is accused of bringing a gun to school. School administrators at Lower Richland High found a loaded gun in the trunk of a 17-year-old's car on Wednesday afternoon. The teen is now charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession...
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers for missing Aiken County mother
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A man accused of kidnapping a Wagener woman now sits behind bars without bond. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Tony Berry on September 29. Berry is accused of kidnapping Krystal Anderson. Authorities believe Anderson was with Berry when she disappeared from her home on Seivern Road. Her family reported her missing on August 23. Despite an arrest, Anderson has not yet been found.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Funeral for fallen Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A somber day today for the local community as family, friends, and fellow officers say their final good-byes to Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. He died last month after a medical emergency during a fitness training assessment. The funeral began at 11 am at New Spring...
Claflin University student shares experience being mentored by FBI Columbia
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The FBI in Columbia has launched its first mentoring program, allowing employees to connect with students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the Midlands and expose them to potential career opportunities. The program is giving college students insight into the world of federal...
West Columbia investigators: Have you seen Debi Samayoa? Teen missing since Thursday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The West Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a teen who went missing on Thursday. The department said that 17-year-old Debi Alparo Samoyoa was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans, and red shoes. Authorities haven't said specifically where in the town Samayoa was seen or when he went missing.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0