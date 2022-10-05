ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blythewood, SC

WIS-TV

RCSD searching for Parklane Road burglary suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re looking for two men involved in a break-in at a Columbia convenience store. At around 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 investigators say two men were spotted on surveillance footage at the Circle K in the 7900 block of Parklane Rd. RCSD said one of them used a rock to smash the front window. Once inside he filled a trash bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two incident under investigation in alleged assault

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A teacher in Richland School District Two is under investigation for an alleged assault. An incident report from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened at 1141 Kelly Mill Rd, Kelly Mill Middle School on Sept. 22. The report says two 7th-grade students...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
Blythewood, SC
Richland County, SC
South Carolina State
Blythewood, SC
wpde.com

Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Update as of 3:15 p.m.: Statements have since come out from the FBI Branch in Columbia and the SC Coalition for Safer Schools. FBI Officials say they are aware of numerous swatting incidents at schools in the state and around the country, and are urging the public to remain vigilant in reporting suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

School ‘swatting’ prank spares Aiken County but sweeps S.C.

AIKEN, S.C. - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an outbreak of hoax school threats that swept the state on Wednesday. While the hoaxes affected many districts, the largest South Carolina district in the CSRA – Aiken County Public Schools – was spared by the pranksters.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One shot in attempted home invasion in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one of four suspects in an attempted home invasion was shot by a homeowner on Saturday morning. Now, investigators are trying to find out if it's related to the large amount of marijuana they found. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when the...
CAYCE, SC
counton2.com

Orangeburg deputies seize over 30lbs of weed, edibles, dozens of guns

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Thursday made what they described as a major drug bust after a long-term narcotics investigation. According to OCSO, deputies seized over 30 pounds of marijuana and dozens of firearms from 25-year-old Samuel Braxton’s Crestline Drive home.
ORANGEBURG, SC
Baron Davis
News19 WLTX

Fire breaks out on Batesburg-Leesville High School campus

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Construction work at a Lexington County school's gymnasium was interrupted by flames on Friday. According to Lexington County School District Three on social media, a fire was reported at the Batesburg-Leesville High School campus. The town's fire department soon arrived and was able to put the fire out.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
#Fbi#The Hoax#Blythewood High School#Tiktok#Richland County Sheriff#Richland School District
WIS-TV

Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Family seeks answers for missing Aiken County mother

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A man accused of kidnapping a Wagener woman now sits behind bars without bond. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Tony Berry on September 29. Berry is accused of kidnapping Krystal Anderson. Authorities believe Anderson was with Berry when she disappeared from her home on Seivern Road. Her family reported her missing on August 23. Despite an arrest, Anderson has not yet been found.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Funeral for fallen Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A somber day today for the local community as family, friends, and fellow officers say their final good-byes to Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. He died last month after a medical emergency during a fitness training assessment. The funeral began at 11 am at New Spring...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia local news

