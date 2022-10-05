Read full article on original website
Related
my40.tv
Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged in West Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident that took place in West Asheville where multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning. The department says officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 8, for reports of multiple gun discharges. Once on scene, officials found "a vehicle that had been hit with at least half a dozen rounds," APD reports in a press release.
Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
Suspects arrested in Anderson Co. for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
WYFF4.com
SLED charges former volunteer chaplain with shoplifting at Palmetto State Armory
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a pastor and former law enforcement chaplain with shoplifting. An arrest warrant said that Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin, took merchandise from the Palmetto State Armory back in July. The warrant said the merchandise was valued at $105.98.
my40.tv
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
themaconcountynews.com
Arrests for October 6, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests September 24 – October 2. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. September 27. Gerald Flint Taylor, was charged with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
WYFF4.com
Surveillance video shows hooded burglar breaking into Piedmont restaurant
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Security video caught a man wearing a hood over his face on video as he broke into an Upstate restaurant earlier this week. Now, the owner needs your help to track him down. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in at Cancun Mexican...
WYFF4.com
Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
my40.tv
Haywood County woman indicted on federal threat, kidnapping charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Haywood County woman on 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping after she was accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier death: FBI joins investigation into bizarre case
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Federal agents said they are now joining in the investigation of a Georgia mother whose body was found naked, burned and dumped in the woods after she sent a cryptic text message to her daughter was a "deliberate and personal act." The case of 59-year-old Debbie...
my40.tv
Convicted Asheville kidnapper, linked to at least 3 similar cases, sentenced to prison
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault.
Overnight shooting kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Wednesday morning in a shooting in Piedmont. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 1700 block of Piedmont Highway around 3:36 a.m. after hearing gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, deputies located a man with at least one gunshot wound in the parking […]
Woman dead after standoff with deputies at Upstate motel
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded Tuesday evening after a report that a woman left Sharp Shooters Gun Range on Rutherford Road in Greenville, armed and possibly was threatening to harm herself.
my40.tv
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
Man found shot at Greenville County business
The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.
WTVC
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
Comments / 0